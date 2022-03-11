A Hot Coffee Was Thrown At A Tim Hortons Worker In Vancouver & Police Just Charged A Woman
Police described the incident as "appalling."
Detectives investigating an incident which saw a hot coffee thrown at a Tim Hortons worker in Vancouver, B.C. say they have now charged a woman.
The alleged attack happened in the Tim Hortons near Pender and Abbott streets in the Downtown East Side of Vancouver at around 10 a.m. on October 20 last year.
A VPD statement issued on March 10 said a woman threw hot coffee in a Tim Hortons employee’s face for "no obvious reason" and they believe the incident was "unprovoked".
Detectives said that an arrest was made thanks to the help of "tips from the public," and evidence found during the investigation.
Megan Russell, 27, was arrested by Vancouver Police Department in connection with the incident on March 4 and has since been charged with assault with a weapon.