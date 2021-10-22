A Tim Hortons Customer Threw Hot Coffee At Staff & Now Vancouver Police Are Investigating
"It's appalling that she was subjected to this type of abuse."
A customer in Tim Hortons threw hot coffee at a staff member in what police have described as an "appalling" assault.
The incident happened in the Tim Hortons near Pender and Abbott streets in downtown Vancouver around 10 a.m. on October 20.
A woman ordered a coffee but once the female employee handed her the hot drink, the suspect threw it back in her face, according to police.
"This employee was just trying to do her job. It's appalling that she was subjected to this type of abuse and it's extremely fortunate that she was not seriously injured," said Constable Tania Visintin of the Vancouver Police Department.
#VPDNews: #VPD is appealing for witnesses after a woman working in a Downtown Eastside coffee shop on October 20th… https://t.co/RcPaff99TX— Vancouver Police (@Vancouver Police) 1634932503.0
The suspect is described as white, between 25 and 30 years old, and of medium build. She has black and green shoulder-length hair and was wearing a black T-shirt with a black rain jacket on top, black jeans, and black boots.
Police say she was also wearing a black face mask and was carrying a camouflage-coloured backpack.
If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information, they are asked to call police at 604-717-4021.