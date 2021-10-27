Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A Man Asked 2 BC Police Officers For Their Help Breaking Into An ATM & This Happened

Probably the wrong people to ask 💰

A Man Asked 2 BC Police Officers For Their Help Breaking Into An ATM & This Happened
Meunierd | Dreamstime, Daniel Kaesler | Dreamstime

A man in Victoria, B.C., actually asked officers to help break into an ATM on October 26, police say.

Unsurprisingly, a police report of the incident said that the officers arrested the man. The report said that the police spotted him trying to break into the ATM on his own at 3 a.m. when they approached him.

"Officers approached the man, noted he had already damaged the machine, and observed his continued efforts to gain access to the ATM for approximately two minutes," said the report.

After noticing there was someone standing behind him, the man asked those behind him to help him break into the ATM without even turning around, according to the report.

The officers told him they were police and he then "attempted to flee."

The report said that "after a brief struggle," the man was placed in handcuffs and taken to Victoria Police Department cells. He was later released as officers continue their investigation.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

A Suspected Drug-Impaired Driver Crashes Into A BC Business Twice In 20 Seconds

If at first you don't succeed, try again?

Victoria Police | Twitter

A suspected drug-impaired driver slammed into a business in Victoria, B.C., twice within a matter of seconds.

The incident happened at around 11 p.m. on October 24 when officers received a report of a collision in The Bay Centre.

Keep Reading Show less