A Man Asked 2 BC Police Officers For Their Help Breaking Into An ATM & This Happened
Probably the wrong people to ask 💰
A man in Victoria, B.C., actually asked officers to help break into an ATM on October 26, police say.
Unsurprisingly, a police report of the incident said that the officers arrested the man. The report said that the police spotted him trying to break into the ATM on his own at 3 a.m. when they approached him.
"Officers approached the man, noted he had already damaged the machine, and observed his continued efforts to gain access to the ATM for approximately two minutes," said the report.
After noticing there was someone standing behind him, the man asked those behind him to help him break into the ATM without even turning around, according to the report.
The officers told him they were police and he then "attempted to flee."
The report said that "after a brief struggle," the man was placed in handcuffs and taken to Victoria Police Department cells. He was later released as officers continue their investigation.
This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.