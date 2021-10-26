Trending Tags

An Out-Of-Control Japadog Trailer Hurtles Towards A Busy Intersection In Vancouver (VIDEO)

Imagine sitting at the lights and seeing this coming towards you!

An Out-Of-Control Japadog Trailer Hurtles Towards A Busy Intersection In Vancouver (VIDEO)
@heeeydevon | Instagram

If you went out for a tasty bite to eat at Japadog on October 20, you might have had to chase down your lunch.

The Japadog trailer became loose and rolled into a busy Vancouver street, and a quick-thinking bystander caught it all on camera.

The trailer, which was full of food, was cruising down the street, before hitting a pole which thankfully stopped it metres before it would have hit a busy intersection.

According to @heeydevon, the trailer rolled down Main Street.

He told Narcity: "What happened is the van turned left from marine onto Main street, it drove a bit past 65th and I heard a loud crunching noise (which was the hitch from the trailer dragging on the ground)."

The trailer became disconnected and "began rolling back down the hill and that's where the video starts," he said.

Luckily, no cars were hit and no one was injured.

