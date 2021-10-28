Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Containers From A Cargo Ship Are Littering Random Stuff Across BC Including Toys & Fridges

Over 100 containers are floating at sea 🌊

Containers From A Cargo Ship Are Littering Random Stuff Across BC Including Toys & Fridges
Jerika McArter via Eke Me-Xi Learning Centre | Facebook

Over 100 shipping containers went overboard from the MV Zim Kingston cargo ship off the B.C. coast, in the midst of it catching on fire, and according to The Canadian Coast Guard, two are even carrying hazardous goods.

The containers have been floating out at sea since this past weekend, even throughout the parade of storms that we've seen, and they're now starting to wash up on shore.

People have started to come across them, and the debris that comes with them — fridges included.

Eke Me - Xi Learning Centre | Facebook

One beach-goer found a broken open container that had littered the beach.

Eke Me - Xi Learning Centre | Facebook

There were tons of toys and other random items.

Eke Me - Xi Learning Centre | Facebook

A large area of the beach was covered.

Eke Me - Xi Learning Centre | Facebook

And there was tons of trash and plastic too.

Eke Me - Xi Learning Centre | Facebook

The Canadian Coast Guard has seen other washed-up containers and is asking the public to report any by calling 1-800-889-8852.

They also asked for people to avoid moving or opening them.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.