Containers From A Cargo Ship Are Littering Random Stuff Across BC Including Toys & Fridges
Over 100 containers are floating at sea 🌊
Over 100 shipping containers went overboard from the MV Zim Kingston cargo ship off the B.C. coast, in the midst of it catching on fire, and according to The Canadian Coast Guard, two are even carrying hazardous goods.
The containers have been floating out at sea since this past weekend, even throughout the parade of storms that we've seen, and they're now starting to wash up on shore.
We’re working with @USCGPacificNW to track the movement of containers from the #ZimKingston. The containers are cur… https://t.co/0EBMIHUihv— Canadian Coast Guard (@Canadian Coast Guard) 1635188434.0
People have started to come across them, and the debris that comes with them — fridges included.
One beach-goer found a broken open container that had littered the beach.
There were tons of toys and other random items.
A large area of the beach was covered.
And there was tons of trash and plastic too.
The Canadian Coast Guard has seen other washed-up containers and is asking the public to report any by calling 1-800-889-8852.
#CCGLive: The Atlantic Raven continues to support operations at the #ZimKingston today with emergency tow and firef… https://t.co/wH7bQOuiCa— Canadian Coast Guard (@Canadian Coast Guard) 1635448866.0
They also asked for people to avoid moving or opening them.