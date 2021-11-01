A Bridge In BC Mysteriously Disappeared & Now A New One Was Just Helicopter Lifted In
An investigation into the bridge that vanished was never solved. 🔎
A bridge that mysteriously vanished in 2017 and was never recovered has now finally been replaced.
The bridge over Brothers Creek in West Vancouver disappeared in the winter of 2017, according to Michaela Garstin, the communications advisor for the District of West Vancouver.
But on Monday, November 1, the replacement footbridge arrived by helicopter into the remote location.
The Brothers Creek Bridge in West Vancouver has disappeared. https://t.co/7ZyypqqnMR https://t.co/3MBznSaNpy— Vancouver Trails (@Vancouver Trails) 1489011108.0
The bridge is home to a popular network of trails that includes the Baden Powell Trail.
Garstin said that the replacement was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they were finally able to get it in on Monday morning.
Because the bridge is a 40-minute hike into the forest, the new bridge had to be helicoptered in.
This begs the question — where the heck did the old bridge disappear to in the middle of nowhere?
Garstin said that "it is presumed that it was washed away during a high-water event caused by a winter storm."
But with not even a piece of the bridge recovered, it does make you curious as to what could have happened. A mystery, still unsolved.