5 Hikers Tied Their Turbans Together To Save A Man From A Rushing Waterfall In BC (VIDEO)
They saved him before search and rescue teams could arrive.
Five quick-thinking friends rescued a fellow hiker who had fallen into the water in Golden Ears Provincial Park by turning their turbans into a long rope.
According to Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, the man who slipped was trapped in a pool right above the Lower Falls, with the rushing water scary close to bringing him down.
Although he was with a friend, he was having trouble making it out of the pool with due to the rapid waters and slippery rock surfaces.
Before search and rescue (SAR) teams could even come, the group of five who spotted them acted fast.
SAR manager Rick Laing told the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News that the group of men took off their turbans and tied them together like rope, using it to pull up the hiker in danger to safety.
On Monday afternoon, a man slipped & fell at the Lower Falls at Golden Ears Park. Before Ridge Meadows Search & Re… https://t.co/KWhNyizhJG— Sikh Community of BC (@Sikh Community of BC) 1634326497.0
The SAR team got there as all the hikers were walking back to the parking lot, safe and sound.
"The rocks there are quite slick and it can be really difficult to get back out of it, especially if you are wet and cold. So, they were fortunate that these five young men happened by and were able to get him out and back up to the trail," said Laing.
Laing also said: "Certainly if he had stayed in the pool any longer he could have succumbed to hypothermia. He could have been swept over the falls," and that they have seen "a number of people who have died going over the falls."
This isn't the first time heroes were made in this way either.
In Alberta, some men used their unravelled turbans to make a rope and save two girls who fell through the ice. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh even commented on the incredible rescue, pointing to the meaning of the turban.
One of the reasons Sikhs wear a Dastaar (turban) is because it represents a beacon. In times of need, find someone… https://t.co/aCfI5HCSpf— Jagmeet Singh (@Jagmeet Singh) 1604336844.0