Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News
colorado hikes

A Lost US Hiker Ignored Rescue Calls Because They 'Didn't Recognize The Number'

We can relate 💯

A Lost US Hiker Ignored Rescue Calls Because They 'Didn't Recognize The Number'
Bureau of Land Management | Flickr

If there's one thing worse than being lost in the wilderness, it's being lost and answering calls from a phone scammer.

That fear seemingly prevented a hiker from answering the phone while lost on Colorado's Mount Elbert, according to the local search and rescue team.

The unidentified (and probably millennial) person set out to hike Colorado's highest mountain at 9 a.m. on October 18, according to the slightly annoyed folks at Lake County Search and Rescue.

The hiker was reported missing when they didn't return home at 8 p.m., so search and rescue crews went out in the dark to try to find them. Rescuers ended up searching into the early morning hours but they found nothing.

Rescuers also tried calling the hiker — a lot — but the person didn't answer, and they later learned why.

"The subject ignored repeated phone calls from us because they didn't recognize the number," rescuers wrote in a Facebook post. "They had no idea that [search and rescue] was out looking for them."

The hiker later said they got lost after dark and spent the night trying to find the trail again. They ultimately did find it, made their way back to their car and arrived home around 9:30 a.m. the next day.

They realized at that point that they'd been reported missing due to their 24-hour absence, so they let search and rescue know that they were safe.

Lake County Search and Rescue tried to frame it as a teachable moment in its statement.

"If you're overdue according to your itinerary, and you start getting repeated calls from an unknown number, please answer the phone," they wrote.

"It may be a [search and rescue] team trying to confirm you're safe!"

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Here's Why A Tiny BC Town Named One Of The Best In Canada Should Be On Your Bucket List

It's only a few hours from Vancouver!

@morganeleet | Instagram, @meggclish | Instagram

Set within the traditional territory of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, the charming town of Tofino was just listed as one of the best small towns in Canada, according to Travel + Leisure, and it comes as no surprise to those who have visited.

The surfer's paradise has that classic beach town feel, with small shops and intimidatingly big waves. Non-surfers can breathe a sigh of relief though, with the countless other activities the town has in store for you.

Keep Reading Show less

Air Canada Is Giving Away A Free Trip To The Canadian Rockies & Here's How You Can Enter

A trip for two onboard the Rocky Mountaineer train! 🚂

@rockymountaineer | Instagram, @rockymountaineer | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you've always wanted to visit Western Canada, you have a shot at finally crossing it off your bucket list this summer.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Ontario Hiking Trails That Will Take You To Lakes In Every Shade Of Blue

Epic views await. 🌊
duhreel | Instagram aussieambersadventure | Instagram

If sunny days at the lake are your idea of heaven, we got you covered. These Ontario hiking trails will take you to stunning bodies of water in every shade of blue.

If you want to avoid the crowds, you can trek to a cliffside lookout over azure waves. Or you could visit a trek in the middle of the city, that is so simple you don't even need hiking boots.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Gorgeous Hikes Near Portland That Make For The Perfect Spring Daytrip Adventure

Time to go chasing water falls. 🏞
Galyna Andrushko | Dreamstime.com Davidgn | Dreamstime.com

The beautiful state of Oregon is filled with incredible hiking opportunities that truly stick out among the rest in the United States.

This list will show you where you absolutely need to go hiking near the wonderful city of Portland this spring for the ultimate nature escapade.

Keep Reading Show less