3 Teens Hit Staff With Bear Spray After They Were Refused Alcohol At A Liquor Store In BC
They tried to escape on the SkyTrain.
Three underaged teenagers were arrested for trying to go and buy alcohol at a liquor store in B.C. and then assaulting the staff members with bear spray when they were refused service.
The police were called to the liquor store in Port Moody, B.C. around 5:15 p.m. on January 5. The police report said that the teens were all "clearly" underaged, but they were trying to buy liquor anyway.
They were refused service by the staff members at the store. In an act of retaliation, one of the teens pulled out a can of bear spray that had been concealed.
Police said that the suspects used the spray on multiple staff members and then fled the scene by foot before the police had arrived.
The three teens had left the store and jumped on the SkyTrain to escape. Their plan didn't work though, and the police caught up with them, shortly after.
According to the police, they were tracked into New Westminster, where they were all arrested "without incident" by New Westminster Police Department officers.
As it stands, the case file is under investigation, and no charges have been approved by Crown Counsel, the police said.
Constable Sam Zacharias said that it "is unfortunate that frontline employees took the brunt of this unnecessary and vindictive act of violence."
They asked for anyone who was a victim of the incident or witnessed it, that has not spoken to police, to contact the Port Moody Police Department.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.