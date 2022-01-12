Trending Tags

A 'Maskless Monday' Protest In BC Led To 5 People Getting Arrested & 43 Tickets Issued

There were reports of people "intimidating employees."

Vancouver Editor
Mike Clegg | Dreamstime, Billy Blume | Dreamstime

There was a 'Maskless Monday' protest at a grocery store in B.C., where five people were arrested and 43 tickets were issued.

The 'Maskless Monday' events are anti-mask protests that were organized on a weekly basis in Kamloops B.C., and this one occurred on January 10, 2022, at a grocery store on Columbia Street West.

According to a statement from the Kamloops RCMP, officers responded to "reports of increased intimidation and escalation occurring during the organized weekly protests."

The officers went to the store at about 6 p.m., "with the intent of using an educational approach to convince attendees to follow public health orders or depart the premise," the police said.

They weren't successful though, and issued 43 tickets for $230, under the Emergency Programs Act.

In addition to these tickets, five people were arrested for allegedly not leaving or identifying themselves. About 18 people "were escorted out of the store without issue," said police.

Sydney Lecky, the Kamloops RCMP Superintendent, said that they have "always promoted an education first approach and that will continue."

Lecky added that there had been reports in the past of some of the protestors "intimidating employees and customers," and "approaching people in the store and telling them to take off their mask."

"We’ll do what we have to do, but we’ve always tried to show a measured approach," he said.

The police also said that the people who were arrested at the protests "were later released, pending the investigation’s conclusion and any subsequent charge recommendations."

3 Teens Hit Staff With Bear Spray After They Were Refused Alcohol At A Liquor Store In BC

They tried to escape on the SkyTrain.

Adam Melnyk | Dreamstime

Three underaged teenagers were arrested for trying to go and buy alcohol at a liquor store in B.C. and then assaulting the staff members with bear spray when they were refused service.

The police were called to the liquor store in Port Moody, B.C. around 5:15 p.m. on January 5. The police report said that the teens were all "clearly" underaged, but they were trying to buy liquor anyway.

Keep Reading Show less

An 18-Year-Old Was Killed In BC & Police Believe That It Was A 'Targeted' Shooting

It happened in broad daylight.

BC RCMP, Modfos | Dreamstime

An 18-year-old from Langley, B.C. was killed in what police believe to be a targeted shooting.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on January 7, Langley RCMP received multiple calls to report to the Walnut Grove area.

Keep Reading Show less

Police In Metro Vancouver Pulled 150 Drivers With Snow-Covered Cars Off The Road In 3 Hours

This week's snowstorm was a mess.

Burnaby RCMP

The police in Burnaby, B.C. had to pull over 150 drivers in the span of three hours because their cars were covered in snow after the area had been hit by wintry weather.

The Burnaby RCMP said in a press release that all of these people were pulled over on January 6 in a three-hour road safety check, for having their cars covered in snow. The photos they shared in the release show cars piled with snow, creating poor visibility for the driver.

Keep Reading Show less

Two Men Were Arrested In BC For Selling Teens Illegal Drugs & They Had A Menu Of Options

A "significant quantity of drugs," and $10,000 in cash was seized.

BC RCMP

Two men were arrested for selling illegal drugs to teens in B.C., and they were offering an actual menu for them to choose from.

The RCMP said in a news release that there had been reports of a man selling magic mushrooms, cannabis and LSD to teenagers in Kelowna. The police investigated and found out that there were two suspects selling illegal drugs.

Keep Reading Show less