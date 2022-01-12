A 'Maskless Monday' Protest In BC Led To 5 People Getting Arrested & 43 Tickets Issued
There were reports of people "intimidating employees."
There was a 'Maskless Monday' protest at a grocery store in B.C., where five people were arrested and 43 tickets were issued.
The 'Maskless Monday' events are anti-mask protests that were organized on a weekly basis in Kamloops B.C., and this one occurred on January 10, 2022, at a grocery store on Columbia Street West.
According to a statement from the Kamloops RCMP, officers responded to "reports of increased intimidation and escalation occurring during the organized weekly protests."
The officers went to the store at about 6 p.m., "with the intent of using an educational approach to convince attendees to follow public health orders or depart the premise," the police said.
They weren't successful though, and issued 43 tickets for $230, under the Emergency Programs Act.
In addition to these tickets, five people were arrested for allegedly not leaving or identifying themselves. About 18 people "were escorted out of the store without issue," said police.
Sydney Lecky, the Kamloops RCMP Superintendent, said that they have "always promoted an education first approach and that will continue."
Lecky added that there had been reports in the past of some of the protestors "intimidating employees and customers," and "approaching people in the store and telling them to take off their mask."
"We’ll do what we have to do, but we’ve always tried to show a measured approach," he said.
The police also said that the people who were arrested at the protests "were later released, pending the investigation’s conclusion and any subsequent charge recommendations."