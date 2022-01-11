Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

7 Of The Most Ridiculous 911 Calls In BC & It Includes A 'Messy Roommate'

Someone got the wrong coffee order! 🚨

Vancouver Editor
7 Of The Most Ridiculous 911 Calls In BC & It Includes A 'Messy Roommate'
Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime, Ingrid Balabanova | Dreamstime

There were some pretty unbelievable 911 calls made in B.C. last year, and a lot of them were definitely not emergencies.

In a year that was filled with many actual emergency situations, including wildfires and flooding, these seven calls seem that much more ridiculous to hear about.

B.C.'s 911 service provider, E-Comm, released some of the top nuisance calls that they received in 2021 and said that they "received more than 1.9 million 9-1-1 calls in 2021, with many of the busiest days for 9-1-1 in E-Comm’s existence having occurred last year."

As funny as some of these calls are, they actually take away the time of the call takers, who need to be available for real emergencies.

E-Comm added that a lot of these calls were made by "repeat offenders."

"By sharing this list, E-Comm hopes to remind people that every time someone calls 9-1-1 about a non-urgent matter, they put the lives of other British Columbians at risk," they said.

Here are seven of the most ridiculous calls people in B.C. made to 911 in 2021, and they'll probably make your jaw drop.

A coffee order gone wrong

We all don't love when we order oat milk, only to get a big gulp of almond — but relax, people.

Someone actually called 911 because the barista got their coffee order wrong.

Splish splash

Someone was walking on the sidewalk and got splashed. It wasn't specified how wet they got, but it's safe to say not enough to call the emergency line.

Do you take resumes?

In probably the worst job application move ever, someone called 911 to inquire about becoming a call taker. Can we assume they did not get the job?

The weather report

Instead of just going on their phone's weather app to check the forecast, a person decided to call 911 for some weather updates. I hope someone has since introduced them to the internet.

Roomie drama

A person called to report that their roommate was messy. Even if your roomie leaves piles of dirty dishes in the sink and clothes everywhere, please do not call 911 — just move out!

Getting directions

We aren't talking about someone that was lost in the woods and in danger, this was a person calling to simply ask for directions from the call taker. Treating 911 like your own personal GPS is not a good idea.

An ETA

Apparently, the bus wasn't on time, so someone decided to call in an emergency because they were wondering where it was. Sometimes you just have to give up and walk or call an Uber.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

The Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit Can't Be Processed By Phone RN But Here's What You Can Do

The CRA is experiencing "technical difficulties."

Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime

The Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit is now available to Canadians from almost every province and territory, but if you're not applying online, you might run into trouble.

On Monday, January 10, Canada Revenue Agency sent out a tweet announcing that they're experiencing problems with telephone applications.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Schools Will Open Up For In-Person Learning Next Week

Right on the province's schedule.

Shsphotography | Dreamstime, Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime

Students will get to hear their school bell ring in person soon because Ontario schools are going to reopen right on schedule next week.

Schools will reopen for in-person learning on January 17, Doug Ford's office confirmed to Narcity, just as the government promised.

Keep Reading Show less

Sunwing Party Plane Organizer Demands An Apology From Airlines & Says He'll Run For President

He says life in Canada feels "dead."

@senior | Instagram, @111privateclub | Instagram

James William Awad — the organizer of the controversial Sunwing party plane — is now demanding that airlines issue "an apology" to passengers and says he'll run for president in 2034.

The 111 Private Club owner took to Twitter on January 10 to claim that, "You need a 'passcode' to use the intercom on the plane," and asked, "How did it happen then?"

Keep Reading Show less

A London Restaurant Is Serving A Stuffed Duck Neck & It's 'Too Much' For Some People

WARNING: The pictures may be distressing to some readers.

AlenaKravchenko | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

A restaurant in London, England is attracting mixed reviews for its decision to serve a stuffed duck's neck as one of its dishes.

Keep Reading Show less