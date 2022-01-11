7 Of The Most Ridiculous 911 Calls In BC & It Includes A 'Messy Roommate'
Someone got the wrong coffee order! 🚨
There were some pretty unbelievable 911 calls made in B.C. last year, and a lot of them were definitely not emergencies.
In a year that was filled with many actual emergency situations, including wildfires and flooding, these seven calls seem that much more ridiculous to hear about.
B.C.'s 911 service provider, E-Comm, released some of the top nuisance calls that they received in 2021 and said that they "received more than 1.9 million 9-1-1 calls in 2021, with many of the busiest days for 9-1-1 in E-Comm’s existence having occurred last year."
As funny as some of these calls are, they actually take away the time of the call takers, who need to be available for real emergencies.
E-Comm added that a lot of these calls were made by "repeat offenders."
"By sharing this list, E-Comm hopes to remind people that every time someone calls 9-1-1 about a non-urgent matter, they put the lives of other British Columbians at risk," they said.
Here are seven of the most ridiculous calls people in B.C. made to 911 in 2021, and they'll probably make your jaw drop.
A coffee order gone wrong
We all don't love when we order oat milk, only to get a big gulp of almond — but relax, people.
Someone actually called 911 because the barista got their coffee order wrong.
Splish splash
Someone was walking on the sidewalk and got splashed. It wasn't specified how wet they got, but it's safe to say not enough to call the emergency line.
Do you take resumes?
In probably the worst job application move ever, someone called 911 to inquire about becoming a call taker. Can we assume they did not get the job?
The weather report
Instead of just going on their phone's weather app to check the forecast, a person decided to call 911 for some weather updates. I hope someone has since introduced them to the internet.
Roomie drama
A person called to report that their roommate was messy. Even if your roomie leaves piles of dirty dishes in the sink and clothes everywhere, please do not call 911 — just move out!
Getting directions
We aren't talking about someone that was lost in the woods and in danger, this was a person calling to simply ask for directions from the call taker. Treating 911 like your own personal GPS is not a good idea.
An ETA
Apparently, the bus wasn't on time, so someone decided to call in an emergency because they were wondering where it was. Sometimes you just have to give up and walk or call an Uber.
