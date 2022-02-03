Sections

Police Say Someone Is 'Launching Projectiles' At Buses In Downtown Vancouver

Vancouver Editor
Dozens of buses in Vancouver have been damaged due to someone "launching projectiles" at them, according to police.

In total, 26 buses have been targeted since January 17. The attacks on the buses seem to be coming from the same area, as the press release from Vancouver Police said that they think it is happening as they drive on East Hastings Street.

Constable Tania Visintin said that they "believe someone may be launching projectiles at buses" and added that "the frequency of these incidents is increasing and we’re worried someone could get hurt.”

Police also said that they think the projectile launches are coming from someone outside the buses, but have not specified what they are launching.

Investigators reviewed video footage from the buses, and found out that the windows were "shattered while the buses were in motion in the early morning hours between Gore and Cambie streets," said the release.

In all of the cases, the bus drivers didn't notice that the windows were broken at first, and passengers didn't report anything.

"It was only after the drivers finished their shift that the damage was discovered," said Constable Amanda Steed, from the Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

The Metro Vancouver Transit Police General Investigation Unit is working with the Vancouver Police Property Crime Unit in order to investigate the reoccurring incidents.

If you are travelling by bus in the Downtown Eastside area, make sure to take precautions.

Steed also said that the police "know how concerning these incidents may be for those using transit, specifically people travelling on buses."

“This is a priority for us and we’re working together to find out who is responsible and to hold them accountable," Steed added.

There have been no injuries to bus drivers or passengers from the incidents so far.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

