A Man 'Driving Erratically' In BC Was Found To Be Suffering From Gunshot Wounds

His condition was said to be serious.

A motorist who was "driving erratically" was found to be suffering from gunshot wounds when police stopped the vehicle.

Coquitlam RCMP officers said their investigation is in the early stages but that they stopped a vehicle at around 2.35 a.m. on February 19.

As soon as officers saw the injured man, they provided initial first aid before he was taken to hospital.

Investigators believe the victim in the vehicle is linked to reports of shots fired in the 2990 Block of Gordon Avenue in Port Coquitlam.

Police do not believe that this is a risk to the wider public and said that the initial indications are that "this shooting is between parties known to one another."

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with more information about this incident, or who has any dash cam video footage, or residential video footage is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

