50 People Have Been Scammed On Facebook Marketplace & Police Just Issued This Warning

Don't make the same mistake.

Western Canada Editor
Dimarik16 | Dreamstime

50 people have been scammed using Facebook Marketplace, prompting police in Vancouver to issue a warning message to others.

Police say that scammers are posting items for sale and arranging meetings with potential buyers, but victims are sending money for the items before they go and collect them.

Many are sending e-transfer payments to the scammers, expecting to meet up and claim their item, but then the scammers suddenly stop communicating and never show up to deliver the goods.

“Don’t send money to anyone selling an item over Facebook Marketplace without meeting the person first or confirming they are a legitimate seller,” says Constable Tania Visintin. “Pick a safe public place, like a police station lobby, to meet up with anyone you’re planning to do business with.”

Vancouver Police Department's Cybercrime Unit detectives have launched a series of investigations, one of which led officers to a home in Surrey, B.C.

When investigators turned up, they seized a number of items including a loaded gun, various weapons, and documents linking a suspect to the Facebook scam.

“We believe suspects were using multiple bank accounts, fake names, and various phone numbers or emails to execute these frauds,” adds Constable Visintin. “Evidence obtained during these investigations suggest there are dozens of victims who have not yet come forward to police.”

Anyone who has fallen victim of this type of crime is asked to call 604-717-4034.

