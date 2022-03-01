A Woman Was 'Dragged Through' An Intersection In Vancouver During An Alleged Carjacking
A man has been charged in connection with the incident.
A woman was "dragged through" a downtown intersection in Vancouver during an alleged carjacking over the weekend.
The terrifying incident unfolded near Cambie Street and West Broadway in Fairview at around 8.40 a.m. on Sunday when, according to Vancouver Police Department, the 58-year-old woman was forced out of her vehicle.
Police told CTV that a man opened the passenger-side door and tried to throw the woman out of her vehicle but, because she was belted in, she was "dragged through the intersection and left on the ground as the suspect drove away."
Following the incident, a bystander called 9-1-1 and while some officers helped the victim, who reportedly suffered multiple injuries, others searched the city for the stolen car.
Shortly before 10 a.m., an officer found the car and arrested a suspect, who was taken to jail.
A man has now been charged in connection with the incident.
Chad Ayukawa, 48, has been charged with robbery, assault, and driving offences.
In another weekend incident in downtown Vancouver, at least five women were allegedly attacked during a "40-minute crime spree" across the city.
Police say the incidents are thought to be unprovoked and happened in the Fairview neighbourhood in Vancouver on Saturday afternoon.
