5 Women Are Allegedly Attacked During A Man's '40-Minute Crime Spree' In Vancouver

A man allegedly attacked five women during a 40-minute crime spree in Vancouver, according to police.

The suspect is also accused of causing thousands of dollars worth of property damage, and police say they believe there are even more victims that have not been found yet.

The Vancouver Police Department released a statement on February 27 about the attacks and said that a man allegedly went on a "crime spree" in the Fairview neighbourhood in Vancouver on Saturday afternoon.

The police said that calls to 9-1-1 started coming in at around midday, as callers reported a man "possibly in psychosis, who was smashing glass and destroying property near Vancouver General Hospital, at Oak Street and West Broadway."

One of the alleged victims was a 40-year-old woman who was in her car when the man approached. Police said that the suspect "made shooting gestures, banged on the vehicle, and tried to open the car door."

The woman drove away, and the man allegedly chased her car.

Then, 30 minutes after the attack, the suspect allegedly chased after joggers, who police said had to "seek refuge" in a close-by apartment building. Police said that the suspect then allegedly smashed the front door of the building, trying to get to them.

Next, the suspect allegedly cornered a woman who saw the incident with the joggers, and he "demanded her phone," the police added.

Shortly after, the suspect went up to a 25-year-old woman on Oak St., and allegedly grabbed her by her hair and then punched her.

Police said that she was able to get away because a bystander helped her. She then fled to a building with a number of other frightened people, according to police.

The suspect then reportedly followed the people throughout the building while "threatening them and brandishing a large piece of broken glass," police added.

Police responded to the multiple incidents and said that they arrested a 38-year-old male suspect after "a brief struggle," and then took him to the hospital. Police say the suspect is currently in jail.

Constable Tania Visintin said that "once again, these attacks appear completely unprovoked, and they must have been terrifying for everyone involved."

They added that although five victims have been identified so far, police "believe there are more victims, and dozens of witnesses, who fled in fear before VPD officers arrived.”

Police are asking any victims or people who witnessed the incidents to call them at 604-717-4021.

