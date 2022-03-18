The CEO Of A BC Resort Apologizes For Telling Women To 'Clean Some Rooms & Do Some Dishes'
His comments came the day after International Women's Day.
The CEO of Fairmont Hot Springs Resort in B.C. has issued an apology after asking women at a conference to "go clean some rooms and do some dishes."
Vivek Sharma apologized for his comments and also announced he has stepped down from two boards that he was a member of.
People who were at the conference in Richmond, B.C., on March 9, told CBC about the comments that Sharma made during what was supposed to be a tribute to all of the women in the room — a day after International Women's Day.
After a moment of applause from the crowd, Sharma reportedly told the women who were standing to "go clean some rooms and do some dishes."
On Tuesday, almost a week after the incident, Sharma apologized and made the announcement that he's stepping down from the boards of the Tourism Industry Association of B.C. and the B.C. Hotel Association.
"Not only did my words cause distress for several women in the audience but I also offended many other delegates," he said in his apology," Sharma said.
Trina Notman, an audience member at the conference, posted about the incident on LinkedIn.
"I am at the BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference and the man at the podium told all the businesswomen in the room to stand for International Women's Day to celebrate us, then he TOLD US ALL TO GO CLEAN ROOMS and DO DISHES," her post said.
She added that Sharma "claimed it was to show politicians in the room the staffing crisis."
"So he insulted and disrespected us all because he wants a policy change? His comments were harmful to all women," she said.