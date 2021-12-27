A Teacher In BC Was Suspended After Trolling Students On Facebook & She Had To Apologize
She used the shrug emoji...🤷
A teacher in B.C. was suspended for making an inappropriate comment on Facebook about her students, and it was pretty heated.
Shannon Lee Rerie is a teacher at a secondary school in the Cariboo-Chilcotin School District, according to the decision from the British Columbia Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.
A local newspaper made a post on Facebook sharing an article that featured four students "who had excelled in a team sporting event," said the decision. Although the decision was just posted this month, the incident occurred on January 23, 2020.
Rerie had previously taught two of the four students that were in the article, and based on her comment it seems like she was not a fan of them.
She commented on the Facebook post: "Wish they’d been nicer students in my class… I'd be way more impressed with this."
To top it off, she also added a thinking emoji and a shoulder shrug emoji to her comment.
The trolling comment was shared and eventually found its way to a few of the parents of the kids who were in the article. The decision said that one of the parents was "concerned that the existence of this post could negatively affect their child's scholarship application."
Due to the comment, Rerie was suspended without pay for two days, on February 12, 2020, and March 4, 2020. She also had to write an apology to the students and their parents.
The decision also said that Rerie had been spoken to before by a school administrator about posts on her Facebook account, and had been told to "watch what she posts."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.