A BC Teacher Has Been Suspended For DM'ing Students & Keeping Photos Of Them On His Phone
His messages were "persistent".
A teacher from Richmond, B.C., was suspended after messaging his students on social media and taking photos of them that he kept on his phone.
The decision from the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation said that Marcel Sincraian used Instagram to message his students — and not about school-related topics.
In relation to his female students, he was described as "persistent in his attention to them, despite their attempts to rebuff him."
The communication was in person, over messages and in two letters that included information about his personal life and past romantic relationships, according to the ruling.
The decision also said that he took photos and videos of students, which he stored on his phone.
"Most of these photographs and recordings are of female students and some were taken without the knowledge or consent of the students," according to the ruling.
Sincraian was a math and science teacher for a secondary school during 2018-2019 when he "failed to observe appropriate professional boundaries with students."
He was reported to the school board in May 2019 and resigned the month following.
The decision said that Sincraian agreed to a two-month suspension of his certificate of qualification and attended sessions with a registered psychologist to "understand appropriate professional boundaries and how to maintain them."
