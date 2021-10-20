Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

A BC Teacher Has Been Suspended For DM'ing Students & Keeping Photos Of Them On His Phone

His messages were "persistent".

A BC Teacher Has Been Suspended For DM'ing Students & Keeping Photos Of Them On His Phone
Elena Koleva | Dreamstime

A teacher from Richmond, B.C., was suspended after messaging his students on social media and taking photos of them that he kept on his phone.

The decision from the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation said that Marcel Sincraian used Instagram to message his students — and not about school-related topics.

In relation to his female students, he was described as "persistent in his attention to them, despite their attempts to rebuff him."

The communication was in person, over messages and in two letters that included information about his personal life and past romantic relationships, according to the ruling.

The decision also said that he took photos and videos of students, which he stored on his phone.

"Most of these photographs and recordings are of female students and some were taken without the knowledge or consent of the students," according to the ruling.

Sincraian was a math and science teacher for a secondary school during 2018-2019 when he "failed to observe appropriate professional boundaries with students."

He was reported to the school board in May 2019 and resigned the month following.

The decision said that Sincraian agreed to a two-month suspension of his certificate of qualification and attended sessions with a registered psychologist to "understand appropriate professional boundaries and how to maintain them."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

BC 'Circuit Breaker' Comes Into Effect In The North To Control 'Significant Situation'

Here are all the new rules for the next five weeks.

ProvinceofBC | Youtube

Most of northern B.C. will enter a five-week "circuit breaker" in an attempt to control a growing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, said that effective 12:01 a.m. on Friday, October 15 through November 19, personal gatherings indoors and outdoors will be limited to vaccinated people only.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's What You Need To Know About BC's 'Random' Checks To Enforce New Travel Restrictions

Minister Farnworth says they'll be using "roadblocks."
Ricky Deacon | Dreamstime

On Monday, April 19, John Horgan announced that new B.C. travel restrictions will come into effect on Friday, April 23, to eliminate non-essential travel. 

During the announcement, Horgan mentioned "random audits" in the form of roadside stops to ensure people aren't leaving their heath regions.

Keep Reading Show less

BC Is Apparently Dealing With The Biggest P.1 Variant Outbreak Outside Of Brazil

It's been spreading like wildfire in Whistler.
Whistler Blackcomb | Facebook

Many provinces in Canada are dealing with rising COVID-19 case counts, but one variant outbreak in B.C. is growing at an especially rapid rate. 

According to the Globe and Mail, the P.1 variant in B.C. is spreading so much that it's now the largest P.1 variant outbreak anywhere in the world outside of Brazil, where the variant was first detected.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada’s Best Places To Live & Work Remotely In 2021 Were Just Revealed

They're not necessarily where you'd expect, either! 🏠
Rallek | Dreamstime Adeliepenguin | Dreamstime

A new ranking of Canada’s best places to live and work remotely in 2021 was just revealed and you may be surprised to see which communities took the top spots!

To compile the top 25 list, Maclean’s Magazine considered factors like housing affordability, crime rates, local weather, health resources, amenities, population growth and internet quality.

Keep Reading Show less