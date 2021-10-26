Trending Tags

BC Casting Call Is Offering $5K If You Have A Super Cute Baby With 'Expressive Eyes'

Does your baby have that star power? :star:

BC Casting Call Is Offering $5K If You Have A Super Cute Baby With 'Expressive Eyes'
Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime

A B.C. casting call for a commercial just went out and they're looking for some cute-looking babies that are up for the role — and they're offering $5,000 for it.

The job posting said that they are looking to cast two babies. One that fits the description of "a boy or girl baby, caucasian, ages 10 to 14 months, with short, sandy blonde hair."

The other baby they are looking for has to fit the description of "a male or female African American baby, ages 10 to 14 months."

The posting also said that they should have "expressive eyes full of personality," and "a sense of liveliness to them."

If your baby has that liveliness, but also can manage to sit still for a stretch of time, you may have hit the jackpot.

The audition is a self-tape, so it might be worth submitting, before call-backs on October 29.

