These Baby Names Are Expected To Be Popular In 2022 & There's A Hilariously Quirky Mix
Run Forest run?
As we enter the final stretch of 2021, a new prediction for the most popular baby names for 2022 has been released and trust us, there's a pretty wild mix.
On Saturday, September 25, Nameberry.com released its forecast for the top 10 baby name trends of the year ahead and it's definitely some food for thought for future parents.
Due to the impacts of the pandemic, it predicts people will be "seeking names with style and substance that mark a positive turning point in the turmoil of the past two years."
This means that playful names are expected to be one of the key trends, with one of the names on the list actually being Baby, yes Baby. Some other playful names we have to give shoutouts to include Bear, Rocky, Buddy, Teddy, and Ziggy.
The site is also predicting that there will be some nature-loving parents in the new year, looking for escapist nature names like Forest, Ocean, Prairie, Reef, and Woods.
A rise in non-binary names for boys is also expected to be on the horizon, including names such as Blair, Harlow, Laurie and Shiloh.
With so many of us binge-watching Netflix shows during the pandemic, Nameberry also believes that Bridgerton-inspired names will be a thing next year. The site has already seen a rise in names like Daphne and Hyacinth, but expects others such as Albion, Benedict, Cressida and Marin to stand out too.
Another big trend is set to be retro names. These are meant to introduce some "much needed post-pandemic escapism" with a blast from the past. The names include Betty, Bobby, Constance, Goldie, and Polly.
Other major categories of names the site predicts will see a surge in popularity in 2022 include spirit and soul names, names ending in 'S,' next wave musical names, punchy 'R' names, and euro-chic names.
All in all, we are excited to see what kinds of titles soon-to-be parents will be going with in the new year.