Popular Baby Names For 2022 Were Predicted & 'Baby' Is Actually A Top Choice
Apparently new parents want playful and fun baby names!
As 2021 enters its last lap, there are predictions about what the popular baby names will be in 2022 and there are some truly unique ones that could be top choices for soon-to-be parents.
Nameberry has released a list of the top 10 baby name trends for 2022, including which ones could be popular in the coming year, and it foresees people wanting their newborns to have light, bright, fun and playful names.
One of the "hottest" fun and playful baby names that Nameberry will be watching for in 2022 is actually Baby. Yes, you read that right!
The other unique potential top choices for parents next year are Bear, Bee, Birdie, Buddy, Coco, Cricket, Dovie, Gigi and Honey.
Lucky, Lulu, Moxie, Ozzy, Pixie, Rocky, Sonny, Teddy, Trixie and Ziggy are expected to be big hits as well.
Nameberry is also predicting that the world's obsession with Netflix's Bridgerton could lead to names from the show being popular in 2022, including Daphne, Eloise, Benedict, Portia and Hyacinth.