Popular Baby Names For 2022 Could Include ‘Escapist Nature’ Names Like Forest & Prairie
Would you name a child Coast, Ocean or Woods? 🌿
Nature names for babies are set to become increasingly popular, according to a new prediction of popular baby names for 2022.
Nameberry has released a list of the top 10 baby name trends for the year ahead and it foresees a flurry that are "all about escapism."
Names that evoke "wild, rugged, expansive landscapes" are expected to trend in 2022, including Prairie, Dune, Ridge and Sequoia.
The other unique top choices within this category are Forest, Woods and Lotus.
"Beachy" names are expected to get a boost in popularity too, according to Nameberry, "Especially in the wake of the hit HBO series The White Lotus, set in an idyllic Hawaiian island resort." This includes options like Bali, Bay, Coast, Reef, Horizon and Ocean.
It wouldn't be the only show to inspire a naming spree, either. The site also predicts a "Bridgerton boom" of Regency-era titles like Euphemia, Daphne, Eloise, Benedict and Hyacinth.
Top "fun and playful" choices for soon-to-be-parents include quirky names like Honey, Bear, Birdie, Cricket, Moxie and even Baby. Yup, Baby!