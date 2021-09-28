Trending Tags

A Prediction Of Popular Baby Names For 2022 Includes Retro Names Like Betty & Goldie

A little baby name time travelling!

Filip Mroz | Unsplash, Brett Jordan | Unsplash

As trends and styles change through the years so do popular baby names, but a ranking has predicted that the next generation of children could have their names be throwbacks to eras gone by.

Nameberry's top 10 baby name trends for 2022 have been revealed and retro nostalgia names are expected to become popular as parents look to the past to figure out what they'll name their children and the ones to watch are pretty unique.

There are so many retro baby names that are predicted to see a surge next year and those include Betty, Bobby, Constance, Etta, Frank, Goldie, Gene, Gus and Hank.

Parents are also expected to pick names like Louie, Mae, Ned, Nellie, Polly, Ralph, Ray, Sally, Susie, Victor and Vincent from the past and bring them to the present for a sort of post-pandemic escapism.

Nameberry has also predicted that playful names like Baby, escapist nature names like Prairie and Bridgerton names like Daphne will be popular in 2022. Guess it will be an interesting year for baby names!

