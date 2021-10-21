Trending Tags

A Vancouver Restaurant's Dishwasher Job Ad Has Gone Viral Because It Pays A Heck Of A Lot

HOW MUCH?!

Sebastian Czapnik | Dreamstime, Pastoor | Dreamstime

A job posting for a dishwasher at a Vancouver restaurant is gaining plenty of attention for its well above average pay — $50,000 a year to be exact.

The Indeed job posting is for a dishwasher at Handi Grill. The posting said: "Pay per hour will be $25.00 for 40 hours per week. This is a permanent full-time position. No Experience or education is required, and training will be provided to the eligible candidate."

Currently, the minimum wage in B.C. is $15.20, so this is almost $10 an hour above that rate.

The idea of making this kind of salary with no experience necessary is making some consider a career change.

Users on Reddit are responding to the posting with disbelief.

Most are comparing their own careers.

It's definitely making people re-think how much they make.

