A Vancouver Restaurant's Dishwasher Job Ad Has Gone Viral Because It Pays A Heck Of A Lot
HOW MUCH?!
A job posting for a dishwasher at a Vancouver restaurant is gaining plenty of attention for its well above average pay — $50,000 a year to be exact.
The Indeed job posting is for a dishwasher at Handi Grill. The posting said: "Pay per hour will be $25.00 for 40 hours per week. This is a permanent full-time position. No Experience or education is required, and training will be provided to the eligible candidate."
Currently, the minimum wage in B.C. is $15.20, so this is almost $10 an hour above that rate.
The idea of making this kind of salary with no experience necessary is making some consider a career change.
Users on Reddit are responding to the posting with disbelief.
Most are comparing their own careers.
It's definitely making people re-think how much they make.