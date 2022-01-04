Trending Tags

canada jobs

7 Remote Jobs That Are Hiring In Vancouver Right Now & Some Pay Over $93K A Year

A few don't require any experience! 💸

7 Remote Jobs That Are Hiring In Vancouver Right Now & Some Pay Over $93K A Year
Mariia Boiko | Dreamstime, Deymos | Dreamstime

There are lots of jobs in Vancouver hiring right now that give you the benefit of working remotely, and some come with a great salary too!

The new year always brings some change, and it might be time for you to switch up career paths. If you've always wanted to work from home, now is your chance.

You can roll out of bed and jump into a meeting — or maybe even just stay in bed for the meeting. Also, there's zero commute time, so you're saving on gas and precious sleep time. Want to go for a little workcation? No problem.

Overall, you'll get some pretty sweet perks with these remote jobs.

A few of them don't even require any experience, which is perfect if you're new to the workforce or are looking to totally change careers.

Get out the resume, because here are seven remote jobs in Vancouver that are hiring right now!

Graphic Artist

Salary: $80,000 to $115,000 per year

Company: Animal Logic Studios

Who Should Apply: You only need 3 to 5 years of experience for this job, and it has a great salary! You would be working in animation and the film industry if you got this job, which is super cool for a creative person.

Apply Here

Account Executive

Salary: $75,000 to $100,000 per year

Company: Faronics Corporation

Who Should Apply: If you want to get into the software industry, this is your chance! All the experience listed on the job posting is just preferred, so it's worth a shot if you have none. It's a sales job, so is perfect for a people person.

Apply Here

Social Media Account Manager

Salary: $36,625 to $42,900 per year

Company: Luxury Listings Corp.

Who Should Apply: This would be an ideal job for anyone who wants to get into social media or the real estate industry. The benefits are pretty great and include dental, profit sharing and discounted food. Also the houses they sell look incredible!

Apply Here

Real Estate Administrative Assistant

Salary: $31,000 to $80,000 per year

Company: Gary Wong Group

Who Should Apply: Real estate is booming in Vancouver, so it's a great field to get into. The job posting says that you'll be doing everything from working on projects to video editing, so it seems like a great experience. There are no qualifications that are mandatory, either!

Apply Here

SEO Specialist

Salary: $40,000 to $60,000 per year

Company: Latched Creative Inc.

Who Should Apply: You need SEO experience for this position, and some great time management skills, according to the job posting. They are also looking for someone outgoing who has high energy!

Apply Here

Wordpress Backend Support Specialist

Salary: $40,000 to $50,000 per year

Company: Latched Creative Inc.

Who Should Apply: This job is also with Latched Creative, so if you loved the company but are looking for a different position, this could work! You need to have knowledge of WordPress and certain programs for this position.

Apply Here

Design and Marketing Assistant

Salary: $46,000 to $66,000 per year

Company: Rezgo

Who Should Apply: From the job posting, you can tell this is a growing company, which is perfect for anyone who is ready to learn a lot! If you got this job you'd be working with social media and data, to help develop the brand.

Apply Here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

