CSIS Is Hiring Across Canada RN & You Could Make Up To $102K Without Having A Degree

csiscanada | Twitter

If you're looking to embark on a new career adventure, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service is hiring for a bunch of roles.

The government agency recently posted job listings that don't require college diplomas or university degrees and could earn you some serious money. All you need is a high school diploma, and for some of the jobs, a few years of related experience.

If you do decide to apply, make sure you're careful who you chat with about it. The job postings all warn, "Do not discuss your application with others (including on social media) besides your partner, or close family members — who should also be reminded about the need to be discreet."

Fleet Assistant

Salary: $43,860 to $53,350

Location: Toronto, ON; Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: Someone who loves driving, has a permanent Canadian driving licence, and is comfortable being on the road in all different kinds of weather. You should also be bilingual, and if you have experience in mechanical or vehicle maintenance, that's a bonus!

Apply here

Surveillance Officer

Salary: $65,460 to $79,640

Location: Burnaby, BC; Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: Anyone who wants's to live out their dreams of being James Bond. You'll need to conduct "discreet physical surveillance" and be able to adapt to various settings quickly and have the ability to manage stress.

Apply here

Administrative Assistant

Salary: $57,960 to $70,500

Location: Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: Someone who loves all things organization. You'll be responsible for scheduling, processing information and liaising with managers and employees. You'll also need to be bilingual.

Apply here

Business Analyst 

Salary: $78,800 to $102,250

Location: Ottawa, ON

Who Should Apply: Anyone who loves analysis and research. You'll be testing business solutions and working with clients to keep up with trends and products.

Apply here

Administrative Assistant

Salary: $49,130 to $59,750

Location: Burnaby, BC; Toronto, ON; Montreal, QC

Who Should Apply: Someone who's able to adapt quickly and loves to provide client service. You'll be responsible for the day-to-day admin support, scheduling meetings and preparing meeting documents.

Apply here

Business Intelligence Specialist

Salary: $84,050 to $102,250

Location: Ottawa, ON

Who Should Apply: Someone who gets excited by challenges and who loves all things data. "You will be able to contribute to supporting, enhancing and maintaining CSIS's Business Intelligence program," says the job listing. How cool!

Apply here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

