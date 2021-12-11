6 Government Of Canada Jobs That Don't Require A Degree But Still Pay Well
No university degree and up to $92,000 a year! 💸
If anyone is looking for work, there are government of Canada jobs available because so many agencies and departments, including the Canadian Security Intelligence Services, Parks Canada and the RCMP, are hiring right now.
With these positions, you don't need to have a university degree or a college diploma and the salaries range from $49,000 to over $92,000!
Here are six jobs you can check out that don't require you to have post-secondary education but still pay a good chunk of change.
Administrative Clerk
Salary: $49,130 to $59,750
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Services
Who Should Apply: Someone with experience in clerical support services which includes data entry, preparing correspondence, reception and filing along with experience using computer programs and experience providing service to internal or external clients and the general public.
Applicants can have a college diploma and two years of experience or a high school diploma and five years of experience for this job located in Ottawa.
District Records Clerk
Salary: $50,821 to $54,857
Company: Royal Canadian Mounted Police
Who Should Apply: This job in the Edmonton International Airport requires applicants to have successfully completed two years of secondary school or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or experience.
Experience in clerical support services, computer programs and providing service to clients or the general public via telephone or in-person is essential.
Administrative Assistant - Finance
Salary: $50,980 to $55,027
Company: Parks Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone who has successfully completed secondary school or an acceptable level of education, training and work-related experience along with experience in general administrative office procedures and email, internet and standard office software is wanted for this job.
A valid Class 5 driver's license and the knowledge of safe cash handling practices, basic accounting terminology and processes is essential.
The position is located at Waterton Lakes National Park in Alberta.
Regional Program Officer
Salary: $65,547 to $70,622
Company: Indigenous Services Canada
Who Should Apply: This position in Winnipeg requires applicants to have a high school diploma along with experience providing advice on program administration services and researching, analyzing information, developing options and recommendations.
Also, knowledge of Indigenous peoples and cultures along with the ability to work effectively with Indigenous peoples from different backgrounds is essential.
Committee Assistant
Salary: $50,375 to $63,754
Company: National Capital Commission
Who Should Apply: Applicants need a high school diploma plus one or two years of education in a discipline related to the position or a combination of education, training and experience.
A minimum of three years of experience in the responsibilities of general office administration, administrative and secretarial support services in an executive's office and use of computer software applications and financial or accounting systems.
Knowledge of the National Capital Commission along with its mandate and its programs is essential as well for this Ottawa-based job.
Cultural Heritage Manager
Salary: $85,742 to $92,694
Company: Parks Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone with a high school diploma or an approved alternative who also has experience managing human and financial resources, providing advice on cultural heritage management issues, developing and implementing projects related to cultural or heritage resources and managing files and issues around heritage-related matters.
It's also essential that applicants have knowledge of cultural resource management, Parks Canada's cultural heritage and how traditional Indigenous knowledge is applied in natural and cultural resource management.
Since this job is in Iqaluit, there are isolated post allowances from about $20,000 to $40,000 a year and vacation travel assistance of about $1,500 twice a year.