Government Of Canada Jobs With The House Of Commons Are Available & Some Pay Over $100K

Government Of Canada Jobs With The House Of Commons Are Available & Some Pay Over $100K
Whether you're looking for work or you just like daydreaming about how much money you could make with the feds, these Government of Canada jobs are available and the pay is pretty high!

The positions are with the House of Commons, which is the lower chamber of the Parliament of Canada and so all of them are located in Ottawa.

Each job has a different salary range, with the lowest one starting at $53,000 a year and the highest maxing out at $119,000!

Here are six positions with the House of Commons that you can apply for.

Station Chef

Salary: $53,454-67,636

Who Should Apply: Someone with a designation of the Certification of Qualification TQ5 or industry equivalent or an acceptable combination of education, training and relevant experience.

The completion of a basic health and safety course and certification under the Food Safety Enhancement Program is also mandatory.

Candidates must have experience supervising employees, working in kitchens or restaurants, using specialized equipment typically found in hotel and restaurant kitchens, and assessing food quality.

Being bilingual in English and French is a must but only basic knowledge is required.

Apply Here

Senior Financial Management Advisor

Salary: $94,387-119,430

Who Should Apply: Someone who has a bachelor’s degree with a specialization in accounting, finance, business administration or commerce and a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation.

A combination of education, training and extensive relevant experience in financial management in the public sector is also acceptable.

Candidates need experience in different financial and business areas along with experience providing guidance on financial management issues, preparing briefing materials and financial reports, analyzing and interpreting financial results, and guiding junior financial officers.

Being bilingual in English and French with intermediate and superior knowledge of both languages is required.

Apply Here

Manager, Practices, Procedures and Internal Controls

Salary: $94,387-119,430

Who Should Apply: The House of Commons is looking for someone who has a bachelor's degree in administration, finance or a related field but an acceptable combination of education, training and relevant experience is acceptable as well.

Experience with corporate projects and business issues, risk management and internal controls, identifying requirements and defining performance measures, preparing and delivering briefing documents about advice and recommendations of corporate or strategic nature, and in leading the work of others is required.

Candidates must be bilingual in English and French with intermediate and superior skill levels.

Apply Here

Security Project Manager

Salary: $86,275-109,164

Who Should Apply: Someone who has successfully completed post-secondary education or an acceptable combination of education, training and/or relevant experience.

It's required that candidates have experience working with architectural, electrical and mechanical plans, managing physical security components of projects, managing projects, developing business cases and/or briefing notes, providing recommendations to senior management, and providing physical security expertise.

Intermediate and superior English and French language skills are also mandatory.

Apply Here

Technical Support Specialist

Salary: $68,107-86,176

Who Should Apply: For this position, the House of Commons is looking for someone with post-secondary education in a related field like computer science or information technology, but a combination of education, training and relevant experience in an IT-related field is also acceptable.

Experience in troubleshooting and supporting Microsoft systems, supporting and resolving Windows computer hardware and software problems, troubleshooting and supporting mobile devices, and working in a call centre are required.

Candidates have to be bilingual in English and French with intermediate and superior skill levels.

Apply Here

Disability Management Advisor

Salary: $68,107-86,176

Who Should Apply: Someone who has a post-secondary diploma or certificate in disability management, occupational health and safety, health sciences, return to work or a related field.

Candidates need experience in providing advice and recommendations about human rights and disability management, facilitating accommodation and return to work meetings, dealing with internal and external stakeholders like insurance companies, and developing and implementing workplace accommodation and return to work plans.

Being bilingual in English and French with intermediate and superior knowledge of both languages is required.

Apply Here

