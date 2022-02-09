Sections

The Government Is Hiring COVID-19 Screening Officers & You Can Make $65K Without A Degree

There are positions available all over the country!💰

Trending Editor
@canborder | Instagram

Looking for a new opportunity? The Government of Canada is hiring COVID-19 screening officers across the country right now and you could make over $65,000 without a degree or medical experience.

In February 2022, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced that it would be re-launching its screening officer inventory with positions nationwide, including at ports of entry.

There may be casual, deployment, secondment and acting roles up for grabs, with a salary range from $61,152 to $65,887 per year, depending on the role and the candidate's experience.

As a screening officer, employees can expect to work on "the front lines of the Government of Canada's response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

They'll be expected to screen travellers for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, communicate basic public health measures, assess quarantine plans at the border, support health staff, complete general admin duties and more.

The job description says the role can be demanding, so PHAC is "looking for people who thrive on challenges; cope well with the unexpected, and who have good judgement to complement our public and travel health teams at the ports of entry."

You don't need medical experience of any kind to apply and a university degree is not necessary. You will need to have a secondary school diploma or an employer-approved alternative, though.

The ideal candidates will speak both English and French and have experience in dealing with confidential information, working with the public and providing information to the public clearly and concisely.

Right now, there are roles on offer at points of entry across Quebec, as well as all over Ontario and in Manitoba, Alberta and B.C.

As well as a competitive salary, the PHAC says it will provide new employees with "an exceptional workplace, opportunities for professional development, and access to continued learning throughout their careers."

COVID-19 Screening Officer

Salary: $61,152 to $65,887

Company: Public Health Agency of Canada

Who Should Apply: If you're looking for a way to "contribute to Canada's efforts in the fight against COVID-19," this could be a good opportunity for you. It also offers a competitive salary without a bunch of requirements.

The deadline to apply is February 28, 2022.

Apply Here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

