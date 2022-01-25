Trending Tags

The Ontario Government Is Hiring & So Many Positions Will Pay You Over $100K

Crack open your resume and update those references.

Toronto Staff Writer
The Ontario Government Is Hiring & So Many Positions Will Pay You Over $100K
@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Nicoelnino | Dreamstime

It's a new year, and maybe you're looking for a new job that pays over $100,000.

The Ontario government is hiring and the high-paying jobs will help you break into that six-figure bracket, so get your resume updated and take your favourite interview shirt to the dry cleaners.

Here are six open positions in the Ontario government with yearly salaries over $100,000.

Engineering Manager

Salary: $79,720.00 to $122,998.00 per year

Company: Ministry of Finance

Who should apply: If you have some experience under your belt, great leadership skills and have a strong understanding of app development and deployment, creating mobile softwares and building solutions, this may be a position for you.

Apply here

Policy Analyst

Salary: $74,877.00 to $110,338.00 per year

Company: Legislative Assembly

Who should apply: If you got your degree in public policy and administration or any related programs and understand municipal government and policy, you may be qualified for this job opening. Bonus points if you can speak and write in French.

Apply here

Program Manager,  Northern Health Programs

Salary: $79,720.00 to $122,998.00 per year

Company: Ministry of Health

Who should apply: Are you super organized and experienced in business and financial planning? If you happen to also have some stellar leadership skills and an understanding of the health care industry, this job may be a great fit.

Apply here

Chief Psychologist

Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General | Facebook

Salary: $79,720.00 to $122,998.00 per year

Company: Ministry of the Solicitor General

Who should apply: Any registered psychologists in "good standing" in Ontario with a range of practices and some experience may want to shoot their shot at this gig.

Apple here

Senior Mediator - Bilingual 

Salary: $80,595.00 to $117,142.00 per year

Company: Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development

Who Should Apply: If you are a bilingual negotiator with experience in mediations and deals, and have worked with or understand the Ontario legislation, you may be able to land yourself an interview.

Apply here

Senior Economic Officer

Salary: $91,339.00 to $140,719.00 per year

Company: Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade

Who should apply: There are some harder qualifications for this job. You must be a Canadian citizen, with the ability to get a top-secret security clearance from the government of Canada, a Canadian diplomatic passport, and diplomatic Accreditation. Along with that, you must be open to a medical and fitness test with a strong background in businesses, economics and more.

Apply here

