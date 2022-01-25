The Ontario Government Is Hiring & So Many Positions Will Pay You Over $100K
Crack open your resume and update those references.
It's a new year, and maybe you're looking for a new job that pays over $100,000.
The Ontario government is hiring and the high-paying jobs will help you break into that six-figure bracket, so get your resume updated and take your favourite interview shirt to the dry cleaners.
Here are six open positions in the Ontario government with yearly salaries over $100,000.
Engineering Manager
Salary: $79,720.00 to $122,998.00 per year
Company: Ministry of Finance
Who should apply: If you have some experience under your belt, great leadership skills and have a strong understanding of app development and deployment, creating mobile softwares and building solutions, this may be a position for you.
Policy Analyst
Salary: $74,877.00 to $110,338.00 per year
Company: Legislative Assembly
Who should apply: If you got your degree in public policy and administration or any related programs and understand municipal government and policy, you may be qualified for this job opening. Bonus points if you can speak and write in French.
Program Manager, Northern Health Programs
Salary: $79,720.00 to $122,998.00 per year
Company: Ministry of Health
Who should apply: Are you super organized and experienced in business and financial planning? If you happen to also have some stellar leadership skills and an understanding of the health care industry, this job may be a great fit.
Chief Psychologist
Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General | Facebook
Salary: $79,720.00 to $122,998.00 per year
Company: Ministry of the Solicitor General
Who should apply: Any registered psychologists in "good standing" in Ontario with a range of practices and some experience may want to shoot their shot at this gig.
Senior Mediator - Bilingual
Salary: $80,595.00 to $117,142.00 per year
Company: Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development
Who Should Apply: If you are a bilingual negotiator with experience in mediations and deals, and have worked with or understand the Ontario legislation, you may be able to land yourself an interview.
Senior Economic Officer
Salary: $91,339.00 to $140,719.00 per year
Company: Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade
Who should apply: There are some harder qualifications for this job. You must be a Canadian citizen, with the ability to get a top-secret security clearance from the government of Canada, a Canadian diplomatic passport, and diplomatic Accreditation. Along with that, you must be open to a medical and fitness test with a strong background in businesses, economics and more.