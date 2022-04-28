NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

7 Jobs At Metrolinx That Could Pay Over $100K & Have Some Sweet Benefits

Time to get your career on track! 🚉

Photos of some of Metrolinx's workers.

If you're passionate about transit and are looking for a well-paying job that could pay you six figs, Metrolinx is currently hiring for a variety of positions.

The Ontario-based transit company was named one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers of 2022, partly due to the number of sick days they offer to their employees including part-time, contract, and newly hired staff members.

Other sweet work perks and benefits Metrolinx offers to its employees are flexible work hours and a defined pension plan.

According to Canada's Top 100 website, the company also covers up to 100% of tuition per year, pays up to $3,000 for job-related courses, and new employees can get three weeks of paid vacation after their first year.

Here are seven jobs that Metrolinx is currently hiring for and are great for anyone who's looking to hop aboard their team.

Signal Systems Specialist

Salary: $87,009 to $118,257

Who Should Apply: Are you an engineer with tons of experience in railway signal and communications design and maintenance? Metrolinx's Railway Corridors Signal Office is looking for someone who can make sure their signalling and communications infrastructure meets regulatory standards, and oversee rail service provider contracts.

Apply Here

Senior Contract Administrator

Salary: $87,009 to $118,257

Who Should Apply: If you have tons of experience in contract management and administration for multi-billion-dollar contractual agreements, and have an engineering degree (or a degree in contract or construction law), Metrolinx may just be looking for you. As their Senior Contract Administrator, you'll look over high-profile contracts for a variety of projects, and address any major contract issues including contractor performance, and more.

Apply Here

Customer Insights Advisor

Salary: $76,699 to $104,575

Who Should Apply: Metrolinx is looking for someone with a degree in business administration, marketing, or planning, and at least four years of relevant experience to fill this role. If you're curious, empathetic, and have "strategic thinking skills" to help you connect to Metrolinx's customers, then you may want to throw your hat in the ring.

Apply Here

Risk Analyst, Subways (Eglinton Crosstown West Extension)

Salary: $76,699 to $104,575

Who Should Apply: Do you want to be part of the team behind the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension? Metrolinx is looking for someone to join the team as a Risk Analyst who can conduct regular project reviews and provided detailed risk reports throughout the process. Applicants should know how to budget, have incredible communication skills, and have experience using Active Risk Manager, Primavera Risk Analyser, and @Risk.

Apply Here

Project Financial Control Officer

Salary: $76,699 to $104,575

Who Should Apply: Metrolinx is looking for someone with at least six years of progressive experience in contract management and finance in order to tackle financial planning for their I&IT team. As a Project Financial Control Officer, you will also be responsible for the financial, contract, and administrative aspects of construction projects. Applicants should note that this is a short-term contracted position.

Apply Here

Equipment Officer, Rail Fleet Maintenance (Whitby)

Salary: $75,940 to $104,575

Who Should Apply: Do you have expertise in electrical or mechanical engineering technology, good organizational skills, and at least five years of experience in a related field? Metrolinx is looking for an Equipment Officer to join their Rail Fleet Maintenance team in Whitby to keep track of the coach and locomotive fleets so that they're up-to-date with industry standards. Interested applicants better act fast as submissions will only be accepted a minute before 10 p.m. on April 29.

Apply Here

Operations Controller, Talent Pool

Salary: $75,940 to $103,540

Who Should Apply: If you have experience in a control centre, have a diploma in business administration or transportation, and have incredible multi-tasking skills, then this job may just be for you. The Network Operations Control Office is looking to fill both permanent and temporary positions in this role to look after GO Transit and UP Express' daily operations and transit networks. Metrolinx's Operation Controllers could specialize in four different disciplines with the NOCC, which is either in Bus, Rail, Stations or Safety.

Apply Here

