Metrolinx Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Positions In Ontario & These 7 Pay Up To $100K Or More
Time to update that LinkedIn profile!
Metrolinx is hiring dozens of positions right now, so if you're looking for a career in transit, you've come to the right place.
The transit agency has lots of high-paying jobs available in different sectors, and these ones pay a pretty penny. But money is not the only thing that they have going for them.
Metrolinx made the list of Greater Toronto's Top Employers of 2022, so while you're cashing you're salary in, you can rest assured that the workplace itself is pretty awesome, too, with development opportunities from mentorship to leadership courses.
So if you've been scouring through job listings in Ontario or are feeling the sudden urge to update your resume, here are seven Metrolinx jobs that pay up to $100K or more per year.
Data Assurance Analyst
Salary: $76,699 to $104,575
Who Should Apply: This job may be your calling if you have an interest in trains and data along with a degree in "engineering, engineering science, mathematics, economics, computer science, data science, statistics or information management." You'll also need a G class licence and some work experience.
Senior Social Media Manager
Salary: $130,576 to $184,438
Who Should Apply: Anyone who is social media savvy with a degree in marketing or communications with at least ten years of experience in social media, marketing or advertising. The ideal candidate will also have at least three years of experience managing a team.
Application Support Manager
Salary: $114,122 to $156,663
Who Should Apply: This job could be the perfect fit for you if you have a degree or diploma in business or information systems with seven years of experience in application support and five years of experience in taking care of investment budgets.
Sponsor Office Manager
Salary: $102,831 to $142,736
Who Should Apply: Someone with great leadership skills and a degree in urban planning, engineering, architecture, or business administration with eight or more years in the planning of infrastructure development.
Senior Project Officer
Salary: $87,009 to $118,257
Who Should Apply: A candidate with great communication and negotiation skills. Along with a degree in computer science or information technology with experience in creating and implementing IT solutions.
Bus Engineering Manager
Salary: $114,122 to $156,663
Who Should Apply: If you are a bus whiz, look no further. This job calls for someone with a degree in engineering and at least eight years of experience designing bus equipment and maintaining buses. Experience managing others in the field is also appreciated.
Systems Program Advisor
Salary: $76,699 to $104,575
Who Should Apply: Someone with experience in management and knowledge of transit systems with a degree in engineering. Bonus points if it's electrical engineering. You'll also need some experience in designing and planning transit facilities.