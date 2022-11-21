Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Metrolinx Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Positions In Ontario & These 7 Pay Up To $100K Or More

Time to update that LinkedIn profile!

Toronto Staff Writer
@metrolinx | Instagram, Scott Heaney | Dreamstime

Metrolinx is hiring dozens of positions right now, so if you're looking for a career in transit, you've come to the right place.

The transit agency has lots of high-paying jobs available in different sectors, and these ones pay a pretty penny. But money is not the only thing that they have going for them.

Metrolinx made the list of Greater Toronto's Top Employers of 2022, so while you're cashing you're salary in, you can rest assured that the workplace itself is pretty awesome, too, with development opportunities from mentorship to leadership courses.

So if you've been scouring through job listings in Ontario or are feeling the sudden urge to update your resume, here are seven Metrolinx jobs that pay up to $100K or more per year.

Data Assurance Analyst

Salary: $76,699 to $104,575

Who Should Apply: This job may be your calling if you have an interest in trains and data along with a degree in "engineering, engineering science, mathematics, economics, computer science, data science, statistics or information management." You'll also need a G class licence and some work experience.

Apply Here

Senior Social Media Manager

Salary: $130,576 to $184,438

Who Should Apply: Anyone who is social media savvy with a degree in marketing or communications with at least ten years of experience in social media, marketing or advertising. The ideal candidate will also have at least three years of experience managing a team.

Apply Here

Application Support Manager

Salary: $114,122 to $156,663

Who Should Apply: This job could be the perfect fit for you if you have a degree or diploma in business or information systems with seven years of experience in application support and five years of experience in taking care of investment budgets.

Apply Here

Sponsor Office Manager

Salary: $102,831 to $142,736

Who Should Apply: Someone with great leadership skills and a degree in urban planning, engineering, architecture, or business administration with eight or more years in the planning of infrastructure development.

Apply Here

Senior Project Officer

Salary: $87,009 to $118,257

Who Should Apply: A candidate with great communication and negotiation skills. Along with a degree in computer science or information technology with experience in creating and implementing IT solutions.

Apply Here

Bus Engineering Manager

Salary: $114,122 to $156,663

Who Should Apply: If you are a bus whiz, look no further. This job calls for someone with a degree in engineering and at least eight years of experience designing bus equipment and maintaining buses. Experience managing others in the field is also appreciated.

Apply Here

Systems Program Advisor

Salary: $76,699 to $104,575

Who Should Apply: Someone with experience in management and knowledge of transit systems with a degree in engineering. Bonus points if it's electrical engineering. You'll also need some experience in designing and planning transit facilities.

Apply Here

    Brooke Houghton
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Brooke Houghton is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on celebrity news and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
