Summary

Metrolinx is hiring for these jobs in the GTA that pay up to $47 an hour or $193,000 a year

Some positions don't require a university degree.

go transit bus at a station in toronto

GO Transit bus in Toronto.

Typhoonski | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Metrolinx is hiring for jobs in Toronto and the GTA.

These positions pay up to $47 an hour or $193,000 a year!

The transit agency that operates GO Transit and UP Express is looking to staff technician, customer protection officer, scheduler and signalling manager jobs and other positions.

Some of these positions don't require a university degree or much experience.

So, here are a few of the Metrolinx jobs that are open right now and what you need to know about the requirements for each position.

Bus Control Officer

Salary: $70,609 to $97,527

Company: Metrolinx

Location: Hamilton, ON

Who Should Apply: You need a diploma in business administration, transportation management or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.

At least two years of related experience is also required.

You must have experience in:

  • collaborating and building partnerships with internal and external stakeholders
  • leading simultaneous activities to tight deadlines, monitoring activities for adherence to timelines, and performance objectives

A valid Ontario Class G driver's license is needed for this job.

You must have written communication skills and intermediate experience with computer applications, databases, tracking systems, and other software to prepare correspondence, documents or reports.

The deadline to apply is November 26, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

Apply On Metrolinx Careers

Customer Protection Officer/Special Constable

Salary: $24.80 an hour during training and $44.08 an hour after training

Company: Metrolinx

Location: Various locations in the GTA

Who Should Apply: You need knowledge of principles and practices normally attained through completion of a community college program in law enforcement, social work or a related field.

At least six months of experience in law enforcement activities or social/community work with exposure to the justice system is required.

You must have:

  • a valid Level C First Aid CPR certificate
  • a Mental Health First Aid Certification from the Mental Health Commission of Canada
  • a valid Ontario Class G driver's license

The ability to interpret and apply federal and provincial statutes and local bylaws is required.

Also, you must have interpersonal and communication skills.

The deadline to apply is November 24, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

Apply On Metrolinx Careers

Senior Manager, Bus Sponsor

Salary: $137,197 to $193,789

Company: Metrolinx

Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: You need a degree in planning, engineering, urban studies, geography, economics, business or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience.

Also, you must have experience in:

  • managing the development of corporate projects and strategy, preferably with the public sector
  • transportation/transit within a multi-jurisdictional and multi-modal framework to lead project teams, meet priorities, and provide technical and administrative leadership

You must also have working experience in all phases of project management, project planning, engineering, construction, contract administration and accounting.

Leadership, communication, presentation, negotiation and mediation skills are required.

The deadline to apply is December 1, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

Apply On Metrolinx Careers

Bus Shunter

Salary: $29.56 to $37.38 an hour

Company: Metrolinx

Location: Mississauga, ON

Who Should Apply: You must have a level of reading, writing, and learning skills normally attained through a high school education.

Also, you need a current and valid Ontario Class G driver's license.

The ability to lift items weighing 8 to 20 kilograms and push items weighing 8 to 25 kilograms daily is required.

You must have verbal communication skills to communicate with customers and other teams in various situations, including detours and emergencies.

The deadline to apply is November 25, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

Apply On Metrolinx Careers

Manager, Signalling

Salary: $119,908 to $164,606

Company: Metrolinx

Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: You must have a degree in applied science, engineering, business or a related field or a combination of equivalent education, training and experience.

It's required that you have experience providing comprehensive engineering and project management services associated with planning, designing and constructing transit facilities, station infrastructure and related works.

Experience with vendor management is required as well.

You must have knowledge of:

  • contract law
  • the Construction Liens Act, the Occupational Health and Safety Act, the Environmental Assessment Act, and the requirements of the Professional Engineers Act
  • theories, principles and practices of civil and architectural design and construction
  • project management principles and practices
  • railway corridor infrastructure and related construction projects

Also, you need oral and written communication and presentation skills.

The deadline to apply is November 18, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

Apply On Metrolinx Careers

Auto Body Collision Technician

Salary: $41.23 to $47.03 an hour

Company: Metrolinx

Location: Oshawa, ON

Who Should Apply: You must have successfully completed high school.

Also, you need at least one year of experience as a Journeyman Bodyman in a transit or similar heavy-duty repair environment.

Detailed knowledge of heavy transit bus maintenance and repair, manufacturers' specifications and schematics, MTO specifications and requirements, and state-of-the-art transit and mechanical technology is required.

You need a valid Ontario Class G driver's license and an Interprovincial/Provincial Motor Vehicle Body Repair licence.

The deadline to apply is November 20, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

Apply On Metrolinx Careers

Transportation Scheduler

Salary: $70,609 to $97,527

Company: Metrolinx

Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: You must have a diploma in a related field or have completed an apprenticeship program with trade certification.

Also, you need experience in reviewing, planning, and scheduling bus services for optimum, cost-effective utilization of drivers and bus equipment.

It's required that you have interpersonal, oral and written communication, organizational, and time management skills.

You must be proficient in computer applications, including Microsoft Office.

The deadline to apply is November 21, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

Apply On Metrolinx Careers

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

