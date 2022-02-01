Metrolinx Is Hiring For So Many Positions In Ontario & These 6 Pay Up To $100K Or More
All aboard! 🚊
If you're looking for a well-paying job right now, then look no further. Metrolinx is currently hiring and some of their jobs will rake in upwards of six figures.
The transit company was recently named one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers of 2022 which was thanks, in part, to the number of sick days and personal care days made available to employees, alongside strong family-friendly benefits.
From overseeing their railway tracks to being responsible for leading a team and making deadlines, here are six open positions that could pay $100,000 (if not more!).
Track Protection Officer
Salary: $86,147 to $117,086
Who Should Apply: If you have a few years of experience under your belt, are willing to work in all kinds of weather, and consider yourself to be a bit of a problem solver, then this job may be for you. As a Track Protection officer, you'll be tasked with flagging any protection-related requests for the GO and UP Express.
Risk Analyst, Construction
Salary: $75,940 to $103,540
Who Should Apply: The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension's Subways team is looking for someone who can regularly look over risk reviews, can help with writing detailed project risk reports, and participate in the ongoing improvement of risk management for their team.
Advisor, Customer Analytics
Salary: $73,728 to $101,510
Who Should Apply: Metrolinx is looking for someone who can uncover customer insights, point out opportunities to boost ridership and revenue, as well as better the overall customer experience, too. If you have a degree in stats (data analytics or data science), math, engineering, economics, or any other related degree and at least three years of experience in a related field, you may want to apply.
Supervisor, Stores
Salary: $83,638 - $114,790
Who Should Apply: Metrolinx's Bus Fleet Maintenance Office is looking for someone who can keep an eye on the operations at their Bus Parts Stores and assist with developing their full warranty program, too. Anyone interested must have a college diploma in a related field.
Manager, Signals & Communications Engineering
Salary: $109,701 to $152,070
Who Should Apply: Are you a seasoned electrical engineer with tons of experience designing, installing, testing, and maintaining signals and train control systems? This job may be for you! Metrolinx is looking for someone who can design, build and implement their Signals and Train Control System replacements while meeting certain timelines and budget constraints (and little disruption to their general operations).
Manager, GO Expansion Project Delivery
Salary: $112,992 to $155,112
Who Should Apply: A manager in this role will be tasked with overseeing a team of staff, consultants, and contractors while taking charge of all the tasks to meet the GO Expansion Project Delivery deadlines and budget. Those interested in applying must have a degree in applied science, engineering or something similar, at least eight years of related experience, and have a valid Ontario G driver's license.