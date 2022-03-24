Later UP Express Rides Between Pearson Airport To Union Station Are Coming & Here's When
Hop onboard!
If you like to ride the UP Express when you're going into Toronto from Pearson Airport, there will be later trips offered soon that could make things easier if you're flying at night.
In a news release posted on March 24, Metrolinx announced that the UP Express will be running two extra trips heading in both directions so they can have more trains at later hours of the day.
Starting April 2, the last trip heading east out of Pearson Airport will leave the station at 11:27 p.m., while the last train from Union will roll out at 11 p.m. toward the airport.
"With these changes, eastbound UP express schedules will also be adjusted following the completion of track work near Pearson and to accommodate upcoming track work at Union Station," Metrolinx officials wrote.
This means all UP Express trains heading out of Toronto's Pearson Airport will be leaving 13 minutes earlier than what travellers are used to.
While there will be some changes, Metrolinx said trips will still leave every half hour and run for the same length of time.
On top of adding more rides with UP Express, Metrolinx also revealed it will be adding more GO Train trips on the Lakeshore East and West lines on nights and weekends. Plus, it will be kicking off its seasonal service to the Toronto Zoo starting up on May 21.
Anyone who is taking the UP Express still has to mask up until April 27, as per the current provincial public health mandate.