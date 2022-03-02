Pearson Airport Is Currently Hiring & Some Of The Benefits Are Pretty Amazing
Who's ready to take their career to new heights?
If you've ever wondered what it's like to work behind the scenes or right in the hustle and bustle at Toronto Pearson Airport, they have some open jobs right now and some of the benefits they offer to their employees aren't too shabby.
On top of a comprehensive benefits plan, paid leave, professional development courses and private counselling services, Pearson also offers a retirement savings plan and rewards for employees with an incredible work ethic.
Plus, all Greater Toronto Airport Authority employees get to cash in on discounts on vacation packages, gym memberships, restaurants and hotels.
It's no wonder the GTAA was recently named one of Canada's best employers by Forbes.
Here are six jobs that Toronto Pearson Airport is currently looking to fill.
Project coordinator
Who Should Apply: This Pearson Airport job is looking for someone who can assist with a variety of projects with the Greater Toronto Airport Authority.
If you have at least two years of experience in project management, experience managing contracts and knowledge of government legislation in the areas of building codes and safety regulations, then this job may just be for you.
Advisor, organizational learning
Who Should Apply: Pearson Airport is looking for someone who will be tasked with delivering content for in-class and virtual learning for their Pearson Aviation Academy. In this role, you will also help with onboarding programs, voice-over work, eLearning development, and much more.
Anyone with two or more years of experience in instructional design and knowledge of adult learning principles is encouraged to apply.
Millwright
Who Should Apply: As a Millwright, you will be tasked with carrying out maintenance and making emergency repairs to a variety of airport mechanical equipment like baggage conveyor systems, passenger loading bridges and more.
This position is hiring six people who have their Industrial Mechanic Millwright certificate of qualification, and at least two years of maintenance-related experience.
Manager, operations terminal
Who Should Apply: If you're someone who has tons of experience working with a large customer base and has plenty of leadership experience in a management position, then this career could be for you!
In this role, you will be responsible for taking charge of day-to-day operations while providing the "best in class" customer service to Pearson travellers.
Clerk, revenue billings
Who Should Apply: This Pearson job is looking for an independent worker who can collect billing information, create invoices for a variety of billings, and enforce changes to policies and procedures that are laid out by management teams.
Interested applicants need a high school diploma and some practical accounting experience, with an emphasis on revenue billings.
Senior advisor, communications (16 month term)
Who Should Apply: If you possess a diploma or degree with a focus on PR, communications, or a similar field, and you have at least three years of experience in marketing communications, then why not apply for this position?
In this job, you will create communications strategies for Toronto Pearson and the GTAA, as well as create on-brand content.