Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto pearson airport

Pearson Airport Is Currently Hiring & Some Of The Benefits Are Pretty Amazing

Who's ready to take their career to new heights?

A woman stands by a vehicle in front of an Air Canada plane. Right: a person deices a plane.

A woman stands by a vehicle in front of an Air Canada plane. Right: a person deices a plane.

@torontopearson | Instagram

If you've ever wondered what it's like to work behind the scenes or right in the hustle and bustle at Toronto Pearson Airport, they have some open jobs right now and some of the benefits they offer to their employees aren't too shabby.

On top of a comprehensive benefits plan, paid leave, professional development courses and private counselling services, Pearson also offers a retirement savings plan and rewards for employees with an incredible work ethic.

Plus, all Greater Toronto Airport Authority employees get to cash in on discounts on vacation packages, gym memberships, restaurants and hotels.

It's no wonder the GTAA was recently named one of Canada's best employers by Forbes.

Here are six jobs that Toronto Pearson Airport is currently looking to fill.

Project coordinator

Who Should Apply: This Pearson Airport job is looking for someone who can assist with a variety of projects with the Greater Toronto Airport Authority.

If you have at least two years of experience in project management, experience managing contracts and knowledge of government legislation in the areas of building codes and safety regulations, then this job may just be for you.

Apply Here

Advisor, organizational learning

Who Should Apply: Pearson Airport is looking for someone who will be tasked with delivering content for in-class and virtual learning for their Pearson Aviation Academy. In this role, you will also help with onboarding programs, voice-over work, eLearning development, and much more.

Anyone with two or more years of experience in instructional design and knowledge of adult learning principles is encouraged to apply.

Apply Here

Millwright

Who Should Apply: As a Millwright, you will be tasked with carrying out maintenance and making emergency repairs to a variety of airport mechanical equipment like baggage conveyor systems, passenger loading bridges and more.

This position is hiring six people who have their Industrial Mechanic Millwright certificate of qualification, and at least two years of maintenance-related experience.

Apply Here

Manager, operations terminal

Who Should Apply: If you're someone who has tons of experience working with a large customer base and has plenty of leadership experience in a management position, then this career could be for you!

In this role, you will be responsible for taking charge of day-to-day operations while providing the "best in class" customer service to Pearson travellers.

Apply Here

Clerk, revenue billings

Who Should Apply: This Pearson job is looking for an independent worker who can collect billing information, create invoices for a variety of billings, and enforce changes to policies and procedures that are laid out by management teams.

Interested applicants need a high school diploma and some practical accounting experience, with an emphasis on revenue billings.

Apply Here

Senior advisor, communications (16 month term)

Who Should Apply: If you possess a diploma or degree with a focus on PR, communications, or a similar field, and you have at least three years of experience in marketing communications, then why not apply for this position?

In this job, you will create communications strategies for Toronto Pearson and the GTAA, as well as create on-brand content.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

pearson airport

Pearson Airport Is Getting Some Cheap Flights To NYC & Las Vegas For Under $100

There will also be cheap flights from Toronto to Nashville! ✈️

@flyswoop | Instagram, Sean Pavone | Dreamstime

Planning a vacation abroad can get pretty pricey. But, Toronto Pearson Airport is about to get some new affordable flights to the U.S. that won't break the bank, just in time for a summer vacay!

"Ultra-low fare" airline Swoop announced it's adding more non-stop flights to the U.S., as well as extending its service to sunnier destinations like Palm Springs, San Diego, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Orlando.

Keep ReadingShow less

'Ultra-Low Fare' Airline Swoop Announced A Bunch Of New Flights To The US Starting At $99

You can fly from Canada to Chicago, Los Angeles, Orlando, New York and more! 👇

Boarding1now | Dreamstime

Calling all travellers! Canada's "ultra-low fare airline" Swoop is expanding its flight routes to the United States this summer and the price of one-way tickets starts at $99.

On February 15, the company announced that it will expand its services by adding non-stop flights from Canada to New York, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Keep ReadingShow less
canada travel restrictions

The Feds Are Facing More Pressure To Scrap Canada's 'Obsolete & Out Of Step' Travel Rules

Airlines, airports, doctors and more are calling for a change.👇✈️

timetotravelca | Twitter, Ronniechua | Dreamstime

Airlines, airports, travel companies and some doctors are among those now calling on the federal government to loosen Canada's travel restrictions, which they say are "stagnant," "obsolete" and "out of step."

In a release shared on Thursday, February 10, the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable slammed the country's "unnecessary and non-science-based obstacles to international travel, such as the pre-departure and on-arrival PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers."

Keep ReadingShow less
toronto pearson airport

Pearson Airport Is Getting Super Cheap Flights To The East Coast & They'll Cost Under $60

There's also going to be more super affordable flights to other Canadian cities. ✈️

@flyswoop | Instagram, Alpegor | Dreamstime

Torontonians, if you are planning an early summer getaway to visit someplace right by the ocean, look no further, because Pearson Airport is getting some new flights headed straight to the East Coast.

The super-affordable Swoop Airlines announced it is expanding its fleet and domestic routes, which means more flights will be coming in and out of Toronto Pearson Airport right in time for a summer vacay.

Keep ReadingShow less