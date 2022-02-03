Greater Toronto Airports Authority Named One Of Canada's Best Employers & They're Hiring
There's a wide range of job openings to choose from.
If you're looking for a comfortable workplace in the GTA that's in the Forbes list of Canada's Best Employers, then you're in luck.
The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) made it into the annual Forbes list, ranking 80th out of 300 workplaces in Canada, and guess what? They're hiring.
Below is a list of jobs available at GTAA that you might be interested in, so get your resumes ready!
Manager, Operations, Airport Flow
Category: Operations
Who Should Apply: If you're interested in what happens behind the scenes of an airport then this job may be of interest to you. Applicants must have at least five years of experience in an airport environment and a degree in Aviation Management or Business Management.
Senior Business Analyst
Category: Information Technology
Who Should Apply: If you enjoy working with clients closely to understand their business needs and turn them into actionable requirements, and have five to seven years of experience in business analysis, then this may be the job for you.
Compensation Specialist
Category: Human Resources
Who Should Apply: If you have a degree in Human Resources or Compensation and have five years of experience, then this may be the job for you. Here you will ensure "consistent application of compensation programs and policies" across the organization.
Manager, Maintenance Response
Category: Operations
Who Should Apply: This position is a management role that requires running "all systems within the Terminal Facilities (Terminals, Parking Structures and Automated People Movers (APM)." So, if you have a degree in a related field and a minimum of four years of experience in a customer-centric environment, people management and maintenance environment, this may be the job for you.
Electrician
Who Should Apply: Ever wanted to be an electrician at Canada's largest airport? Well, with a "minimum of three (3) years of experience in an Electrical maintenance position" and a "valid Ontario Certificate of Qualification as an Electrician," this may be your chance to shine.
Senior Officer, Noise Management
Who Should Apply: In this role, the selected applicant will work on ways to respond to community concerns regarding noise at Toronto Pearson due to its operations. If you're interested, you must have a degree in Aviation Management and a minimum of two years of experience "dealing with diverse communities, community groups, public complaint processes, community engagement programming."