Twitter Is Currently Hiring In Toronto & There Are So Many Different Positions Available

Toronto Staff Writer
Michael Vi | Dreamstime, Atomazul | Dreamstime

If you've always wanted to know what goes on behind the scenes of one of the biggest social platforms, your manifesting efforts might be paying off.

Twitter is currently looking to fill a list of diverse roles for its Toronto team, and applying is as easy as submitting a digital resume.

If you're located in the GTA and looking to work with the Twitterverse, you should definitely check out some of the opportunities below.

Product Designer

Who Should Apply: If you're a dreamer and enjoy solving future problems, then you might be interested in this job. Some of the qualifications include anyone who can create an online portfolio that shows "user-centred design solutions with strong user experience, visual and interaction design skills that include mobile apps and responsive websites."

Apply Here

Client Account Manager

Who Should Apply: Other than having a passion for Twitter, applicants need a minimum of 5 years of experience in managing digital marketing programs and a BA or BS in a related field.

Apply Here

Data Scientist

Who Should Apply: Got an interest in advertising? You'll also need a minimum of 4 years of work experience in data-driven analytics, predictive analytics, statistical modelling, machine learning, data mining, and a strong knowledge of Python or R, A/B testing, and experimentation for this job.

Apply Here

Machine Learning Engineer

Who Should Apply: If you've got a Master's degree or Ph.D. in computer science or machine learning or equivalent work experience in the field with 2 or more years in NLP-applied research experience and building production models, then this may be the job for you.

Apply Here

Developer Experience Engineer

Who Should Apply: If you're a mobile Twitter user and have always wanted to work on improving your experience, then this may be a good fit. Some qualifications include having a Bachelor's in computer science and software engineering and a minimum of three years of related work experience.

Apply Here

Staff Software Engineer

Who Should Apply: Applicants who might be interested should have a Master's or Ph.D. in statistics, computer science, econometrics, or something similar with a minimum of 7 years in hands-on engineering and expert level programming.

Apply Here

