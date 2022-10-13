Twitter Is Hiring In Toronto & There Are So Many Different Roles To Choose From
Time to update your CV.
If working for Twitter has always been your dream, but moving to San Fransisco just isn't a plausible option, fret not. The 6ix has got you.
The social media juggernaut is looking to fill several roles on its Toronto team, with titles ranging from Product Manager to Software Engineer.
It's worth noting that Twitter has some great benefits for their employees that could make working there a major plus.
"Twitter's benefits prioritize employee wellness and progressive support to our diverse workforce," they stated. Some benefits include parental leave, sick time off, generous vacation days and other health-related perks.
So, if you want to dive into Silicon Valley without leaving Ontario, check out the six job opportunities below.
Senior Product Manager, Platform Manipulation
Salary: Dependant on geographical location
Who Should Apply: Those looking to dive into a hands-on position that explores customer and technology needs with six or more years of experience as a product manager and "a strong understanding of online platform health and safety."
Senior Software Engineer - Web - User Acquisition
Salary: Dependant on geographical location
Who Should Apply: Anyone who does or doesn't have a Computer Science degree but has equivalent work experience. Along with those with at least four years of experience in the industry.
Staff Machine Learning Engineer - Birdwatch
Salary: Dependant on geographical location
Who Should Apply: Individuals with a Bachelor's, Master's, or Ph.D. in Computer Science and five plus years of experience "in backend systems or distributed systems/large scale data processing."
Staff Software Engineer - Notifications Infrastructure
Salary: Dependant on geographical location
Who Should Apply: Those with a Bachelor's, Master's, or Ph.D. in Computer Science and at least seven years of "academic and relevant industry experience." But, also applicants with "strong algorithms and data structures background."
Senior SWE / Kubernetes Platform Engineer
Salary: Dependant on geographical location
Who Should Apply: If you've got four years of experience in Infrastructure, Platform, or Backend development and strong development skills in at least one programming language, this role is an excellent fit for you.
Full Stack Software Engineer - Content Health
Salary: Dependant on geographical location
Who Should Apply: Would you like to improve Twitter's health? Then, this could be the job for you. However, it's worth noting that you must have HTML, CSS and JavaScript experience and be front-end focused.