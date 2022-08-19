7 US Destinations That Are Super Trendy Right Now & How To Get There On The Cheap
You can get away for less than $100.
If you're planning your next trip and looking for somewhere exciting that's not too far from home, you can find the perfect destination in the US for a great price right now.
You can also keep your travel budget healthy when you fly with Flair, the ultra-affordable airline with direct flights from tons of major Canadian cities to the US and Mexico.
As well as being one of the best low-fare carriers, Flair's accessible services can help you manage everything from traveling with a wheelchair to accessing special seating on board.
Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach or bustling theme park, you can check out these seven US destinations that are worth a visit (and won’t break the bank).
Nashville, Tennessee
Price: Starting at $94 from Toronto*
Why You Need To Go: Nashville is a country music lover's dream. If that’s your jam, grab your cowboy boots and head to the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame.Even if you're not there for the music, you can spend some time sightseeing neat spots like the Parthenon or throwing a super fun bachelor or bachelorette party.
Tucson, Arizona
Price: Starting at $99 from Edmonton*
Why You Need To Go: Surrounded by desert, this destination is a beautiful and sunny spot to get some fresh air while enjoying a hike through the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum or a round of golf from the city's many courses.
Only 100 kilometres from the Mexican border, Tucson is also where you can find some authentic and delicious Latino cuisine.
New York City, New York
Price: Starting at $94 from Toronto*
Why You Need To Go: A trip to the concrete jungle warrants a stop at some of its most iconic buildings, like the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Empire State Building.Seeing Times Square lit up at night is something every traveler should experience at least once. And, if you have the time, it's worth booking a cruise to see the Statue of Liberty.
San Francisco, California
Price: Starting at $89 from Vancouver*
Why You Need To Go: Live the coastal life with a visit to Baker Beach, a quiet white-sand beach in San Francisco with a great angle on the Golden Gate Bridge.
For a cool view of the city, a drive up Twin Peaks will give you a stunning perspective of the entire Bay Area.
Los Angeles, California
Price: Starting at $89 from Vancouver*
Why You Need To Go: LA is a must-visit for any film buff. See where some of your favorite shows and movies were filmed with a Warner Bros. Studio Tour before hiking up to the Hollywood sign for a photo.Try spotting a celebrity while window shopping on Rodeo Drive or visit Madame Tussauds to see their uncanny wax-sculpture replicas.
Las Vegas, Nevada
Price: Starting at $99 from Toronto*
Why You Need To Go: If you're feeling lucky, take a trip to Las Vegas and spend some time at one of the city's mind-blowing casinos or cool off at a party by the pool.
Outside of this lively city, you can catch some unreal photos of the surrounding desert at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.
Orlando, Florida
Price: Starting at $89 from Vancouver*
Why You Need To Go: With both Universal Studios and Disney World a drive away, Orlando (aka amusement-park central) is the perfect destination for the whole family.
There are over a dozen other theme parks in the area too, just in case you can't get enough of the fun.
A trip to Canada’s southern neighbour is not only convenient but every state and city has plenty of unique sights to see. Your ideal getaway gets even better when you know you scored a great deal on your plane ticket there.
Whether you're staying for a weekend or a month, Flair's affordable flights can help you keep your money to spend on all your awesome adventures instead.
For more flight ideas and destinations, visit Flair's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
*Lowest one-way fare available as of the time of writing. Taxes & fees incl. Limited seats available for a limited time.
This article is for general information purposes only. If you choose to travel internationally, check your destination's COVID-19 situation and travel requirements before travelling. Countries may have their own entry and exit requirements, including mandatory COVID-19 testing and/or proof of vaccination.