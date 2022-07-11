NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

These 10 Small Cities In Ontario Were Just Ranked Among The Best In Canada & Here's Why

Might be time to move out of a big city!

Toronto Associate Editor
Aerial view of Barrie. Right: Downtown Kingston.

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime,Atomazul | Dreamstime

Let's hear it for Ontario, because 10 of the province's small cities were just recognized as some of the best across Canada.

Resonance Consultancy, an organization that regularly ranks the world's top destinations, drafted up their top 25 list of the small Canadian cities that are the best of the best, where they looked at places with less than 200,000 people living there and evaluated them on the following six categories: place, product, people, programming, prosperity and promotion.

These categories have factored in things like the weather, traffic, health care, airport connectivity, restaurants, shopping, nightlife, employment rate, income equality, household income, home ownership and how many young adults live there, among so many other factors.

So, without further ado, here are the 10 small cities in Ontario that cracked the top 25 list for the country.

Kingston

Rank: 3

Population: 135,169

Why it's the best: This small Ontario city ranked the highest in the province for a ton of reasons, including its wide variety of shops, its buzzing nightlife, its top-tier universities and its booming real estate market. It's also the top Googled city in the country.

"Few Canadian cities—large or small—have the soul, the influence and the sense of place of Kingston," the study reads.

Niagara Falls

Rank: 4

Population: 96,206

Why it's the best: "It turns out that the honeymoon capital of the world is a pretty sweet place to put down roots and raise a family," the report reads.

This top tourist destination also comes out on top as one of the best small cities in the country due to the amount of family-friendly activities it has to offer, and of course, for its sights and landmarks. Hello, it's the falls.

Waterloo

Rank: 5

Population: 123,991

Why it's the best: If you were ever wondering if Canada had its own version of Silicon Valley, the answer is apparently yes, and it's Waterloo (the report points out that the University of Waterloo, after all, produced BlackBerry, among other major companies, too). This small city came out on top for having some of the "smartest" residents in Canada, its number of green spaces, and having the highest number of young people living there.

Burlington

Rank: 7

Population: 193,533

Why it's the best: According to the study, there are "few spots in Canada [that] can top the serenity of Burlington." With Safety as its highest-ranked living feature, Burlington also boasts "the most sprawling green spaces of any city in the province." Day trip to the Niagara Escarpment, anyone?

Guelph

Rank: 8

Population: 146,600

Why it's the best: Guelph is one of the fastest-growing cities in the province (and Canada too), as more university students kick back in this city after they graduate. Outside of their post-secondary schools, this small town clinched a spot in the best small Canadian cities list due to its landmarks, and its high ranking for Instagram hashtags and Google searches too.

Milton

Rank: 11

Population: 138,495

Why it's the best: "The safest small city in Canada is also one of the fastest growing. Must be all those outdoor pursuits so close to Toronto," the report reads.

According to the study, Milton is projected to have its population double within the next 10 years, and it's ranked among the best small cities in the country for having such fast population growth. It also came out on top for being the safest in Canada, and for having some of the "most educated" residents too.

Barrie

Rank: 17

Population: 153,169

Why it's the best: While Barrie is close to both Toronto and Ontario's stunning cottage country the report points to its restaurants as being one of the key features of why it's a great place to live in.

"But it's what's in town that has people talking: with the #2-ranked restaurants in the country among small cities, Barrie is a culinary treasure trove," the report reads.

Thunder Bay

Rank: 21

Population: 110,790

Why it's the best: "The great outdoors and great health care come together in a northern Ontario special blend," the report reads.

Thunder Bay cracked the top 25 list since its close to the largest freshwater lake in the world, and according to Resonance Consultancy, it has the "second-most health-care practitioners per capita among small cities in Canada."

Aurora

Rank: 24

Population: 63,981

Why it's the best: Location, location, location, is always such a big real estate selling point, and it is also one of the reasons why Aurora cracked the top 25 list for small cities in Canada. After all, it has easy access to the GO train, and is about an hour's drive away from the 6ix.

Aurora also ranked high for its home ownership, self-employment, and family-friendly categories.

St. Catharines

Rank: 25

Population: 141,397

Why it's the best: Last, but certainly not least, St. Catharines clinched the 25th spot because it's right in the heart of "Ontario's booming Niagara region".

"All this creativity, foodie culture and some of the province's most impressive breweries has people who missed out on affordability in Hamilton looking further west," the report reads.

