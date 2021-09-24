A Small Ontario Town Was Named One Of The Best In Canada & These Charming Photos Show Why
Your next day trip is sorted!
Canada is called the Great White North for a reason, and it comes as no surprise that a couple of small towns in Ontario were just considered some of the best in the country.
Travel + Leisure recently dropped a list of the 12 best small towns across the country, and two Ontario small towns — Niagara-on-the-Lake and Elora — made the list.
We all know that Niagara-on-the-Lake is a highly-rated tourist spot and welcomes millions of visitors every year, so let's talk about the teeny but oh-so-scenic town of Elora.
Elora is filled with historical 19th-century buildings that will make you feel like you're walking through the cobblestoned streets of a small town in Europe.
One of the streets in the town will give you a glimpse of The Beatles' Abbey Road backdrop, so you can take photos with your friends without having to fly out to England.
If you are looking for new trails to hike, the Elora Gorge Conservation Area is a "magnet for hikers," according to Travel+Leisure. They also say it is one of the star attractions for visitors to check out.
The Elora Quarry is an idyllic spot to take a dip in. A fun fact for horror film fans: the movie It used the Quarry as one of its filming locations.
And if you're feeling more adventurous, you can grab a tube and raft down the rapids of the Grand River.
It's just a 90-minute drive away from the 6ix, so visiting Elora and taking in all of its charm is a total possibility for a day trip.