small towns in ontario

9 Small Towns In Ontario That Are Even More Magical To Visit In The Winter

Get ready some snowy adventures!

9 Small Towns In Ontario That Are Even More Magical To Visit In The Winter
@jessica_west_photography | Instagram, @__tinymiracles | Instagram

Each winter, Ontario transforms into a frosty white wonderland, and these small towns get a little more magical.

You can stroll down snow-covered streets, glide across charming rinks, and take in all the majesty of the season at these sweet winter villages around the province.

Huntsville

Price: Free

Address: Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: This Northern town is the place to be if you love snow. Each February, the area hosts SnowFest, a free event where you can enjoy skating, snowshoeing, and more.

Website

Blue Mountain Village

Price: Free

Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: Whether you're flying down the slopes, shopping at the boutiques, or warming up with an epic hot chocolate at Royal Majesty Espresso Bar & Bakery, this quaint village is the perfect winter destination.

Website

Port Perry

Price: Free

Address: Port Perry, ON

Why You Need To Go: Charming shops, snowy streets, skating, and more await at this cute little town outside of Toronto.

Website

Almonte

Price: Free

Address: Almonte, ON

Why You Need To Go: This spot has earned the reputation of "Mini Hollywood North" due to the amount of movies shot along its quaint streets. You'll feel like you've stepped into a Hallmark film when exploring this spot.

Website

Stratford

Price: Free

Address: Stratford, ON

Why You Need To Go: Stratford has that small-town feel, and you can shop at historic buildings, follow the Chocolate Trail, and enjoy snowy weather events like Winterfest.

Website

Niagara-on-the-Lake

Price: Free

Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: A gorgeous place to visit during any season, Niagara-on-the-Lake offers so much winter magic. From ice skating at wineries to sipping Icewine at the annual festival, this is one place to add to your winter bucket list.

Website

Kingston

Price: Free

Address: Kingston, ON

Why You Need To Go: While it is technically a city, downtown Kingston feels very much like a small town. There are tons of stores to shop at, cafes to grab a warm drink, and an enchanting ice skating rink in the square. There is also a celebration called FebFest which takes place each winter.

Website

Elora

Price: Free

Address: Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: Boasting views of a frozen gorge, snow globe dining, and adorable shops, this historic town is even more beautiful under a blanket of snow.

Website

Bracebridge

Price: Free

Address: Bracebridge, ON

Why You Need To Go: Surrounded by snowy trails and landscapes, this spot is a gorgeous place to enjoy the frosty season. Each January, the town hosts a Fire & Ice Festival complete with fire pits and interactive displays.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

