Ontario's Weather Forecast Says The 'First Multi-Day Snow Squall' Is Coming This Weekend
If you've been enjoying this year's summer-like fall, you'll want to take advantage of Ontario's weather forecast because Thursday will be your last chance to enjoy the foliage without bundling up.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), southern Ontario is in for a "major pattern change" this weekend, with temperatures set to plummet and heavy snow squalls expected to sweep across traditional Snowbelt regions such as Midland, Goderich, and Kincardine.
Some areas could even get up to 10 to 20 centimetres of snow.
"You'll want to use any and every excuse to get outside on Thursday, as temperatures soar well above seasonal values and abundant sunshine splashes through southern Ontario," TWN reports.
The sudden shift will mark the season's first significant and "multi-day snow squall" event, with drivers being warned to prepare for dangerous and rapidly deteriorating conditions.
Northern Ontario is facing a similar threat just a day early, with Environment Canada issuing snowfall warnings for Dryden, Fort Frances and Kapuskasing.
The wintry conditions won't be a short-term deal either, with flurries expected to hit the Greater Toronto Area by next week, ending the blissful fall warmth and marking the beginning of December-like weather for most of the province.
What is the coldest month in Ontario?
The Old Farmer's Almanac 2023 Canadian Edition is predicting a colder and snowier winter than usual for the province this year, thanks to low sunspot activity and a weaker-than-normal El Niño.
Ontario's coldest periods are slated for mid-to-late November, early and late December, and January. February will also ship the new parka vibes.
In conclusion, hit up your favourite hiking trail or park on Thursday if you want to enjoy sweater weather, this might be your last chance.
