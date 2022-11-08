Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts Lots of Snow This Week & It'll Be Full-On Winter Vibes
The province could get up to 20 centimetres.
Ontario's weather forecast will be hit by heaps of snow this week thanks to an incoming "collision" between a snowstorm and a tropical system over eastern Canada.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), the low-pressure event will bring 10 to 20 centimetres of snow along with a mixture of ice, rain, and gusty winds to parts of northern Ontario ahead of the weekend while eastern regions will be in for rounds of heavy rain.
Areas such as Thunder Bay, Cochrane and Kenora are all expected to receive at least 10 centimetres of snow by as early as Thursday, November 10, 2022, with accumulation tapering off by Friday.
Are we going to get a lot of snow this winter in Ontario?
Despite getting off to an unusually slow start, winter 2023 is predicted to be challenging for Ontario's residents.
The Farmers' Almanac reports that the province is in for a difficult and stormy cold season this year, with heavy snow of up to 30 centimetres expected to hit the province between November 28 and 30.
The Old Farmer's Almanac 2023 Canadian Edition is warning residents to prepare for a chillier and snowier winter than usual, thanks to low sunspot activity and a weak El Niño.
Precipitation levels, which bring conditions such as rain, sleet and hail, are also predicted to be higher this year for most regions, with Ontario's coldest periods slated for mid-to-late November, early and late December, and January.
February will also be frigid.
If you've been enjoying the T-shirt weather that November has supplied this year, you're in for a rude awakening this week.
