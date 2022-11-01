Ontario's November Weather Forecast Just Dropped & Here's When You'll See Snow On The Ground
Winter is coming!
November may be getting off to a mild and rainy start, with Tuesday's dense fog making for a particularly spooky post-Halloween morning. However, make no mistake, winter is coming for Ontario's weather forecast.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), warmer-than-normal temperatures will dominate Ontario during the first week of November, allowing residents one last opportunity to enjoy sweater weather.
From there, it'll be a waiting game, with wintry temperatures and precipitation expected to sneak into the province sometime in mid-to-late November, carrying through until December.
"We're uncertain as to exactly how quickly this pattern change will unfold, but once the colder pattern settles in, we expect it will persist through early December," Dr. Doug Gillham, TWN meteorologist, reports. "So, be sure to enjoy the mild temperatures during the first half of November!"
The Farmers' Almanac predicts that Ontario will be in for a challenging and stormy cold season this year, with heavy snow, up to 30 centimetres, expected to sweep across the province between November 28 and 30.
The annual calendar says the end of fall will be plagued by high accumulations and frigid temperatures, with mild temperatures disappearing between November 4 and 7.
In other words, "most Canadians should be prepared for a typically chilled season—but with bouts of 'sneaky cold,'" they added.
Will it be cold during the Ontario 2022 winter?
An emphatic yes.
The Old Farmer's Almanac 2023 Canadian Edition predicts a colder and snowier winter than usual for the province, and it will not be pretty.
TWN states that higher-than-normal precipitation levels are expected to sweep across eastern Manitoba, northwestern Ontario, and northern Quebec during early and mid-November, turning the region into a "battleground between the colder weather to the west and the mild weather to the east."
"Frosty, frigid, freezing … however you say 'cold,' that's what's in store for most Canadians this winter," Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer's Almanac Canadian Edition, reported.
