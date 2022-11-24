Ontario's Weather Is So Foggy Today & The Photos Look Like Scenes From A Horror Movie
The fog won't last nearly as long as last time.
If you've read Stephen King's The Mist, then Ontario's weather is likely to give you a case of the heebie-jeebies on Thursday morning.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), a dense fog rolled into southern Ontario overnight on Wednesday, prompting widespread travel advisories to be issued with motorists being warned to watch out for reduced visibilities.
Toronto's Pearson airport announced that Nav Canada had reduced the flow of arrivals on Thursday due to the fog, with passengers being warned to "check their flight time and status with their airline before leaving for the airport."
\u201c(1/2) To maintain safe operations, the flow of arrivals has been reduced by NAV Canada as a result of fog affecting the region.\n\nThe airport continues to operate, but inbound flights may be delayed.\u201d— Toronto Pearson (@Toronto Pearson) 1669285786
The airport continues to operate, but inbound flights might experience significant delays.
Several school bus delays and cancellations were cited by Bus Planner Web on Thursday morning due to the fog.
Environment Canada(EC) issued fog advisories across southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area and regions within the Niagara Peninsula.
"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility," EC warns. "If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."
Photos of the fog have begun popping up on social media, further highlighting this morning's creep factor.
\u201cWe\u2019re living in a cloud. The fog is taking over #Toronto!\n #weather #fog\u201d— \ud83d\udc69\ud83c\udffc\u200d\ud83d\udcbb (@\ud83d\udc69\ud83c\udffc\u200d\ud83d\udcbb) 1669295278
The fog was so dense that people apparently couldn't find their bus stop.
\u201cAnother walk into the fog. I actually walked by my bus stop and hadn\u2019t noticed I did #Fog #toronto #Mississauga #thursdayvibes\u201d— David Pettinicchio (@David Pettinicchio) 1669299400
Where's Waldo? More like, where's Toronto?
\u201c@IWeatherON Seriously? Toronto's fog right now!\u201d— Instant Weather Ontario (@Instant Weather Ontario) 1669300528
On the bright side, experts say that Ontario's latest round of fog, expected to dissipate throughout the morning, is making room for some unseasonably mild temperatures to dominate on Thursday.
Unlike the days of fog that the province recorded in early November, Thursday's haze won't last long, so evening commuters won't need to worry about poor driving conditions.
"Clear skies and an incoming milder air mass are to blame for the dense fog that has spread into the region," Kelly Sonnenburg, a TWN meteorologist, said.
"The fog will make way for milder temperatures Thursday afternoon, with daytime highs climbing into the double digits for some in southwestern Ontario and several degrees above seasonal for others," Sonnenburg adds.