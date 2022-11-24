Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Is So Foggy Today & The Photos Look Like Scenes From A Horror Movie

The fog won't last nearly as long as last time.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto fog from a balcony. Right: Fog through some trees

Toronto fog from a balcony. Right: Fog through some trees

If you've read Stephen King's The Mist, then Ontario's weather is likely to give you a case of the heebie-jeebies on Thursday morning.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), a dense fog rolled into southern Ontario overnight on Wednesday, prompting widespread travel advisories to be issued with motorists being warned to watch out for reduced visibilities.

Toronto's Pearson airport announced that Nav Canada had reduced the flow of arrivals on Thursday due to the fog, with passengers being warned to "check their flight time and status with their airline before leaving for the airport."

The airport continues to operate, but inbound flights might experience significant delays.

Several school bus delays and cancellations were cited by Bus Planner Web on Thursday morning due to the fog.

Environment Canada(EC) issued fog advisories across southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area and regions within the Niagara Peninsula.

"Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility," EC warns. "If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."

Photos of the fog have begun popping up on social media, further highlighting this morning's creep factor.

The fog was so dense that people apparently couldn't find their bus stop.

Where's Waldo? More like, where's Toronto?

On the bright side, experts say that Ontario's latest round of fog, expected to dissipate throughout the morning, is making room for some unseasonably mild temperatures to dominate on Thursday.

Unlike the days of fog that the province recorded in early November, Thursday's haze won't last long, so evening commuters won't need to worry about poor driving conditions.

"Clear skies and an incoming milder air mass are to blame for the dense fog that has spread into the region," Kelly Sonnenburg, a TWN meteorologist, said.

"The fog will make way for milder temperatures Thursday afternoon, with daytime highs climbing into the double digits for some in southwestern Ontario and several degrees above seasonal for others," Sonnenburg adds.

