Ontario's Weather Could See A Sneaky Warm Pattern Creep In Next Week & Storms Are Coming
Next week is going to be a mixed bag.
Ontario's weather has been full of surprises this month. Forecasts went from barbecue worthy to full-on winter in a matter of days, and experts don't think November's final weeks will be any less chaotic.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), a "drastic pattern change" will finish off November thanks to the Pacific flow ending and a polar vortex gradually sinking south across Canada.
The turnaround could allow Ontarians to enjoy a brief window of warmer temperatures if the storm track hits the northwest.
"Although we likely won't see temperatures into the 20s again, there's a window of opportunity for warmer temperatures to sneak into the forecast across Ontario and Quebec," TWN reports.
However, milder conditions will be a double-edged sword like most weather-related things. The clash between Western Canada's Arctic Air and more favourable temperatures in the southwestern U.S., will put Ontario in the storm's track.
"The contrast of the Arctic air in the west and the milder warmth from the U.S. surging northeast will be a recipe for a stormy pattern for Ontario, Quebec and possibly Atlantic Canada late next week," TWN adds.
Residents should avoid picking out their favourite spring outfit or making patio plans yet, as things are very much up in the air — literally.
"All of this is hinging on a ridge across the southeastern U.S. A stronger ridge would allow warming temperatures to sprawl north, even extending into Atlantic Canada at times," the report concludes.
In conclusion, residents of Ontario are in a bit of a waiting game. Warmer temperatures with a catch are on the horizon, but how exactly things will pan out remains to be seen.
