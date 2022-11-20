Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Calling For Up To 50 cm Of Snow Today & You'll Need A Shovel
You may want to stay home.
Ontario's weather forecast is predicting that parts of Ontario will see up to 50 centimetres of snow on Sunday, November 20, so consider this mother nature's blessing to stay in bed.
Environment Canada (EC) has snow squall warnings in place across southern Ontario today, with estimated snowfall starting at 15 centimetres ranging all the way to 50 centimetres, depending on the area.
If you happen to live in Barrie, Orillia, Midland, York to Durham, Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes or the county of Grey Bruce, buckle up your snow boots and get your shovel ready because EC warns of snowfall from 30 centimetres to 50 centimetres by the end of the day.
That being said, if you manage to dig your car out of the driveway, you may not want to travel because road closures will be likely.
EC suggests postponing unnecessary travel until conditions clear up, but if you have to hit the road, you'll want to pack an "emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight."
Dufferin to Innisfil, Huron to Perth and Waterloo to Wellington can expect a lighter snowfall, with snow squalls expected to bring 15 centimetres to 25 centimetres of snow.
The Weather Network (TWN) is calling this snow squall an "outbreak for the ages."
"Prepare for sudden drops in visibility and extremely difficult travel throughout southern Ontario on Sunday. Avoid driving if possible," warns TWN.
Toronto has a "few flurries" in store this Sunday, according to TWN, but nothing compared to the rest of southern Ontario, with less than 1 centimetre of snow expected.
